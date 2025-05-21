Jets in Talks With Garrett Wilson on New Deal: ‘Jet for Life’

The New York Jets and Garrett Wilson’s representation are having ongoing discussions about a long-term deal.

“Yeah, there have been a few discussions here and there. I try not to worry about it too much,” Wilson told the media on Wednesday, May 21.

“I’m hopeful that I’m a Jet for life, and we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us. I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I’m going to go do my part and make sure that it’s undeniable. When the time does come and those conversations are being had, you know, I’m going to try and do my part to make sure it’s undeniable,” Wilson explained.

Good news: Garrett Wilson confirmed that the #Jets & his representation have had discussions about a long term deal. Better news: Wilson said he’s ’hopeful that he’s a Jet for life.’ 🥹 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp pic.twitter.com/3JiAevJfD6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 21, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wilson Sends Powerful Message on Not Holding out This Offseason

Despite a lingering contract situation, Wilson has been present for the entirety of the Jets’ voluntary workout programs.

“I want to be a part of something special. I don’t think that a whole bunch of individuals make something special. This is a group thing. I wanted to get to know my teammates. I wanted to get to know my coaches. It’s a new staff, learning the new material that they’re putting out, and not being the guy that is behind when things get mandatory,” Wilson said.

“There is a way you go about business when you love what you do. Stuff like that isn’t really an option. I get the opportunity to come out here and work, make myself better, and get better at the game I love,” Wilson added.

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson explained to ESPN’s Rich Cimini why he didn’t holdout this offseason over his contract situation: ‘I want to be a part of something special. I don’t think that a whole bunch of individuals makes something special. This is a group thing. I wanted to get… pic.twitter.com/g8c8ihjhuS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 21, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wilson became eligible this offseason to discuss a new deal with the Jets. According to the NFL’s current CBA, after a player completes the first three years of his rookie deal, he is then allowed to discuss an extension.

Justin Fields and Wilson Are Rekindling an Ohio State Football Connection

Wilson said a “big smile” came across his face when he realized he would be reunited with QB Justin Fields this offseason on the Jets.

Fields and Wilson were teammates at Ohio State for two seasons (2019-20).

“We have definitely been picking up where we left off,” Wilson teased the fans about his budding chemistry with Fields.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about how the connection has been building between Fields and Wilson, he was a bit more blunt.

“We just had two days of work. So let’s let this thing play out a little bit more,” Glenn responded with a smile.