Garrett Wilson’s Comments Fuels Viral Jets Trade Rumors

During his media availability this week, Garrett Wilson was asked about his long-term future with the New York Jets.

When directly asked if the team approached him about a contract extension would he want to stay here long term, Wilson responded, “I don’t know.”

A lot of people ran with those comments. However, if you listen to the rest of his answer, Wilson eventually says, “If they do, that would be a blessing, that would be awesome, I love the Jets. At the end of the day, they were the ones that believed in me so yeah but I can’t be worrying about all that. Just gonna finish these 3 games the right way.”

Wilson was asked if the regime that drafted him no longer being here affects him. He was also asked if his future will be impacted by who the team hires at general manager, head coach, and who the quarterback ends up being.

“I ain’t gonna really speak on all that. Just worried about what we got going on right now these last three weeks … I’m going to be where my feet [are] at,” he responded.

A lot has been made about Garrett Wilson’s comments about his #Jets future… A reporter asked him directly if the team approached him about a contract extension would he like to stay here long term? He responded, ‘I don’t know’ with a lot of word salad about being where his… pic.twitter.com/7aUUmPrYff — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 20, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Insider Shares Interesting Information on Wilson’s Future

Play

“I have talked to people in Garrett Wilson’s circle they think, now I want to emphasize this is speculation on their part, they think he will ask for a trade after the season. Again speculative by people who know him, we don’t know that to be a fact, but it is certainly something to keep an eye on,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained on the “Flight Deck Podcast.”

Wilson’s people don’t necessarily speak for him but it is worth noting by Cimini. It’s also important to note that even if Wilson did request a trade from the Jets, that doesn’t mean they have to honor it.

In 2022 Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He didn’t end up going anywhere instead signing a long-term deal. Last offseason Tee Higgins requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, the team refused to move him, and he ended up playing on the franchise tag.

Wilson is under contract for 2025 and will be under contract for 2026 when the team accepts the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. If after that point he still didn’t have a long-term deal the Jets could utilize the franchise tag for an additional three seasons after that.

In other words, the Jets have team control over Wilson for the foreseeable future.

Just because the Jets have that sort of control over Wilson doesn’t necessarily mean they should use it. The first move that the new general manager for the Jets should make is to sign Wilson to a lucrative long-term deal.

He is a superstar player at a premium position at just 24 years of age.