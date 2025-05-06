Garrett Wilson Predicted to Sign $96 Million Contract Extension With Jets

The New York Jets are expected to lock up wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a long-term deal.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert believes it’ll happen this offseason for record-breaking money on a four-year, $96 million contract.

“I could see him getting over $100 million, but I think this is a place where the Jets could get comfortable with him at four years, $96 million, $24 million per year. They are probably going to pay him more than that, [but] that is where I would happily pay him on a middle-of-the-road kind of contract for these upper echelon receivers,” Benkert said on Bleacher Report’s “NFL Daily” program.

#Jets WR Garrett Wilson is expected to get PAID this offseason. @KurtBenkert projects Wilson to sign a 4-year $96 million contract. That $24 million annual average would place him No. 13 among the highest paid wide receivers in football. 🎥 ‘#NFL Daily’ @BleacherReport #JetUp… pic.twitter.com/jI3aZvCN4t — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 6, 2025

That $24 million annual salary would place Wilson No. 13 among the highest-paid wide receivers in football, per Over The Cap. That would tie Quinnen Williams’ $96 million contract as the largest deal in Jets franchise history.

NFL Analyst Explains Wilson-Jets New Contract Thought Process

“I have publicly been somewhat down on [Wilson] on social media, [and] I’ve gotten ripped a little bit for it,” Benkert said. “I think Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented players in the league when he plays like it. Does he always play like it? No. Does he have mishaps like players who haven’t quite gotten it together yet? Yes.”

Wilson, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Ahead of the May 1 deadline, the Jets picked up the Over The Cap projected $16.81 million fifth-year option on Wilson’s contract for 2026.

This offseason, for the first time in Wilson’s career, he is eligible to discuss a contract extension.

The former Ohio State product has appeared in 51 out of 51 possible games through his first three seasons. During that run, Wilson has collected 14 touchdowns, 279 receptions, and has 3,249 receiving yards.

Wilson has shattered team records. He became the first receiver since George Sauer to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons (1966-68).

BOOM BABY! Garrett Wilson just became the first #Jets player since George Freaking Sauer (1966-68) to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini!#JetUp @nyjets pic.twitter.com/f6wxKu2Lky — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 29, 2024

On top of making team history, Wilson has made NFL history. This past season, he joined an elite group of pass catchers who have started their careers with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first three seasons.

Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Michael Thomas. That is the list.

HISTORY!#Jets WR Garrett Wilson just became the fifth player in #NFL history to record at least 80 receptions & 1,000 yards in each of his first 3 seasons. The others: 🏈 Odell Beckham Jr

🏈 Ja’Marr Chase

🏈 Justin Jefferson

🏈 Michael Thomas#JetUp @nyjets @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/rQ60aDQpcT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 29, 2024

“He has been a solid receiver. Has he lit the world on fire? Is he Justin Jefferson? No. Is he any of those top-top-top-top guys? No, but I do think he is in that realm with the Brandon Aiyuk of the world, and I do think he is probably going to get paid like how Nico Collins got paid in that world, even though I think Nico is a better player today,” Benkert said.

Would Wilson Take That Contract if Offered by the Jets?

The $24 million per year number from Benkert is much lower than other projections around the league for Wilson.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic confirmed through his sourcing that Wilson “wants to re-up with the Jets.”

However, Wilson would be seeking more money than Benkert projected.

“If I had to estimate based on conversations, I think he’d probably be looking for something in the range of $30 million per year, and I have no idea what (Darren Mougey) and (Aaron Glenn) think of him, they know he’s very talented,” Rosenblatt said on the “Flight Plan” podcast back on February, 26 via Patrick McAvoy of SI.