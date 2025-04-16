Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Make Final Call on Jets Holdout

The young stars of the New York Jets have decided not to hold out this offseason.

Gang Green began their voluntary workout programs on April 7. NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that both cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson decided to show up.

“Noteworthy. Most in his situation would stay away until they get a new deal. Gardner continuing to show his commitment to [the] team. Again: These are guys you invest in,” Hughes said on social media. “Also in attendance: WR Garrett Wilson. He’s eligible for a contract, too. Few would fault either for skipping as they look for [a] new deal. They’re both there. Think that says a lot. Again — build around guys like that.”

Jets Have a Chance to Set the Tone With a New Era

All potential contract discussions with eligible players will have to wait until the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft. General manager Darren Mougey made that abundantly clear at the Annual League Meetings.

Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have been effusive in their praise for Gardner and Wilson as players.

Gardner was named a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. However, in 2024, there was a bit of a dropoff from what fans were used to from Gardner on the field. Glenn isn’t worried about Gardner’s ability to get back to that upper-echelon level.

“Listen, I wish this league were where man, you can just be on top every play, every year,” Glenn said at the Annual League Meetings. “This is a grown man’s league. Every year, you’re not gonna be at the top of your game. The thing is, you thrive and bust your [expletive] to try and do that. The thing is, he [Gardner] has it in him. You just said it, two years straight he was a damn good player. So it’s not like it’s gone, he just didn’t have the year you guys wanted him to have. He is going to have that again because of who he is as a player. So I’m not worried about what happened last year. The only thing I know is the conversations we have had and who he is as a man. I know for a fact that he is going to get back to where he needs to be.”

Mougey Has No Philosophy on Paying Players Early

Everything is on a case-by-case basis, according to Mougey.

Hughes believes it is inevitable that Gardner will be the highest-paid cornerback in football. It’s not a matter of if but rather when.

Wilson is a slightly more difficult contract conversation.

“The hard thing with Wilson is finding the appropriate compensation. That horrible quarterback play he’s dealt with is the primary reason he’s not viewed in the same class as Justin Jefferson (four years, $140 million) or Ja’Marr Chase (four years, $161 million). The Jets need to find the number that’s fair but doesn’t offend, rewards but doesn’t overpay. They find that by determining where amongst the league’s hierarchy he falls,” Hughes said. “Three league sources SNY touched base with estimated Wilson ultimately lands a deal within $25 to $30 million annually.”