Garrett Wilson Strongly Responds to Aaron Rodgers-Jets Trade Ultimatum

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said if Aaron Rodgers returns in 2025, Garrett Wilson could request a trade from the New York Jets.

Rapoport described Wilson as “frustrated” and said he has a complicated relationship with Rodgers and is uncertain if it’s fixable.

During a locker room conversation, ESPN’s Rich Cimini asked Wilson about these reports.

“Yeah, I’ve seen some of that,” Wilson told Cimini. “Yeah, I mean, there’s no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real. This is my first time addressing it. That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they’ve already tried, like the record isn’t enough. Obviously, we’ve got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to. But my feet are where my feet are at, and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way.”

Wilson Has Another Level to Reach in The NFL

The Jets have gotten their bang for their buck by selecting Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, it’s fair to wonder if Wilson has gotten the bang for his buck.

Wilson has played with eight quarterbacks through his first three NFL seasons. In no particular order: Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Chris Streveler, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Trevor Siemian.

Garrett Wilson has gotten the job done regardless of who has thrown him the ball during his #Jets career: 275 receptions

3,198 receiving yards

14 touchdowns Here are the 8 different quarterbacks that he has played with through his first 3 #NFL seasons: 🏈 Aaron Rodgers

🏈… pic.twitter.com/G4F6BiImJQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 2, 2025

Despite that seemingly unbelievable stat, Wilson has still put up numbers. He has recorded 275 receptions for 3,198 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns through his first three seasons with one game left to go in Week 18 versus the Miami Dolphins.

He is one of only five players in NFL history who have started their careers with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards through his first three seasons.

Rodgers Sounds Like he is at The End of The Road

Whether the Wilson potential trade ultimatum with Rodgers is real or fake might not matter. When Rodgers spoke to the local media he was reflective when talking about his 20-year NFL career.

Cimini described the Rodgers presser as a “farewell.”

Rodgers said he has considered the possibility that the Week 18 contest on Sunday will be the last one of his career.

He could retire this offseason, there is a chance he returns to the Jets, and there is a possibility that Rodgers wants to continue his football career without that feeling being mutual with the green and white.

The Jets are in the middle of the hiring process for a new head coach and general manager. Whoever is hired in that role is expected to decide on Rodgers’ future.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said Rodgers is “uncertain” if he wants to hang up his cleats.