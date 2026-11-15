Jets Make Garrett Wilson Announcement Hours Before Bills Game

The New York Jets will get a boost ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided a key update on X: “Jets WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play today. Meanwhile, WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) and AD Mitchell (knee) are both expected to go after being listed as questionable.”

Social Media Reactions

“Nice to see Jets have all 3 top weapons together this week alongside [Breece] Hall, [Braelon] Allen, [Kenyon] Sadiq and [Mason] Taylor. No excuses for the offense to not score points,” NFL analyst Will Parkinson posted.

“Offense at full strength for the Jets,” analyst Dylan Tereman posted.

Wilson Should Open Up the Rest of the Offense

Last week, the Jets’ passing offense struggled without having Wilson on the field. He demands double teams and extra attention from the opposing coordinators. When Wilson wasn’t on the field, that allowed the opposing defense to spread the attention to the other pass catchers.

With the Jets in full strength on offense, that should put the Bills’ defense in compromising positions.

According to ESPN, Buffalo has the 29th-ranked pass defense (allowing 238.8 passing yards per game).

“BUF favored by 7.5; O/U is 50.5. The O/U is the highest in a Jets game since 2000 Week 11 vs Colts; 2nd-highest in a RS Jets game in the last 40 seasons. Every other team has had a total above 50 since 2020,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared.

If the Jets are going to have a chance in this contest, they’re going to have to score points. The Jets knew that was the case last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet they still settled for field goals. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

The Jets can’t settle for field goals in Week 10 or they will lose to the Bills. Heck, they might lose even if they don’t settle for field goals, but that gives them the best chance at pulling off the upset.

Cimini said one of the most pressing questions for the Jets in the second half of the season is Glenn’s job security.

“Another in-season coaching change is unlikely despite the 2-7 record. Owner Woody Johnson tried it two years ago, firing Robert Saleh after five games, and it backfired. Johnson has a strong affinity for Glenn and wants to give him every chance to succeed,” Cimini explained.

“That said, Glenn’s record is damning — 5-21, including 0-8 in the AFC East. He needs a strong finish to be back in 2027. Based on their opponents’ current records, the remaining schedule ranks 20th in difficulty, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. It includes the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8), Miami Dolphins (1-7) and Arizona Cardinals (3-6). Glenn probably needs wins, and more than anything, he needs to convince ownership he can lift the franchise out of this losing vortex,” Cimini added.

If the Jets beat the Bills in Week 10, that won’t be enough alone to save Glenn’s job, but that would be a step in the right direction.