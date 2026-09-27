Geno Smith Gets Bad News as New York Jets Make Critical Decision

Quarterback Geno Smith and the New York Jets quickly found themselves in comeback mode against the Detroit Lions, and they will have to complete the effort without Dylan Parham.

“Parham not able to put any weight on his left leg,” the New York Post’s Brian Costello posted on X on September 27, following the injury during the third quarter of the contest. “Does not look good. Hopping to the tent.”

Costello’s concerns were soon validated.

“Dylan Parham has been ruled out with a knee injury,” the Jets announced in a post on X during the game, which they trailed 24-10 at that point.

Parham, 27, is in his first season with the Jets. A former third-round pick, he was taken 90th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 draft. He arrived with 63 starts in 64 career games played, and he has started both of his appearances with the Jets in 2026.

Geno Smith, Jets Lose Starting LG Dylan Parham

Smith and the Jets were already short-handed on offense, down multiple receivers and tight end Mason Taylor coming in. Losing Parham would be another blow and in an unfortunate situation for the Jets, too.

They are in comeback mode. That mean meaning that Smith will be asked to drop back and pass more often. That, in turn, allows the Lions pass rush to tee off.

Smith had absorbed 4 sacks through the 11:32 mark in the fourth quarter.

The situation only figures to devolve further with Parham sidelined. The injury happened during third of the Lions’ 4 sacks. New York began the season at 1-0. However, they blew a lead to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 and have mostly trailed against the Lions in Week 3.

Their injuries have only added to the insult of how their early season joy has quickly turned into concerns.

This was certainly not the way they wanted Aaron Glenn’s homecoming to go.