Jets Add Ex-Ravens & Texans O-Linemen, Cut Defensive Back in Roster Shuffle

The New York Jets are parting ways with Jordan Clark, the son of Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark–at least for now as they bring on Nick Dawkins and Jimmy Morrissey in what could be an ominous sign for Geno Smith and the offense regarding Dylan Parham.

“Jets are signing [C] Nick Dawkins to the practice squad, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X on September 29, noting just one of the team’s transactions. “Dawkins, son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins, was a standout at Penn State and had signed with Baltimore post-draft.”

The New York Post’s Brian Costello noted that Clark could return to the practice squad, corroborating Fowler’s report with his own.

Clark is a second-year former undrafted free agent with 9 total tackles in eight career games.

He has yet to record a tackle this season. Clark has logged all 17 of his snaps in 2026 on special teams, per Pro Football Reference. This is a minor setback for Clark, and it could bode well for Minkah Fitzpatrick’s availability in Week 4.

But again, the implications are more significant for Smith and the Jets offense with Dawkins and Morrissey on board.

Parham exited Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions with an injury and did not return.

Jets Add Nick Dawkins, Jim Morrissey to Practice Squad Roster

Dawkins could be a strong addition to the Jets, drawing noteworthy reviews coming out of college this offseason.

“Dawkins is a high-football-IQ field general and functional mover for the position,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote before the draft. “He needs to continue getting stronger to take the next step and earn his way on to a 53.”

Morrisey is a former seventh-round pick (No. 230 in 2021) of the Las Vegas Raiders.

He spent the past four seasons with the Houston Texans. Morrissey appeared in 15 games, including four starts with the Jets’ AFC rivals from the South division.

“From walk-on to four-year starter and two-time team captain, Morrissey offers the intelligence and durability teams look for in a center,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2021 draft. “However, teams look for more size and length from the position since centers are asked to take on massive defensive tackles. He’s an athletic fit for an outside zone team, but his size and average pass protection will hurt his chances of being drafted.”

Time will tell how these moves correlate to Parham’s status. The Jets will next take the practice field on Wednesday, September 30. That is also the next time Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will address the media. Perhaps he will also provide an update on Parham.