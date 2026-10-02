Jets Make Final Decision on Breece Hall, Three Other Starters for Bears Game

The New York Jets will be short-handed in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, including being without running back Breece Hall (quad) and three other starters.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger), tight end Mason Taylor (thumb), and left guard Dylan Parham (knee) are also out, as is backup linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (quad), per Jets head coach Aaron Glenn in his final pre-game media session.

Hall is expected to miss multiple weeks.

The Jets are trying to get back into the win column, and they are facing a Bears team that is trending toward starting one of their backups, Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum.

There is some encouraging news for the Jets, who could get a much-needed boost. They are coming off back-to-back losses, blowing leads against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in Weeks 2 and 3.

Jets Get Encouraging Update Amid Adonai Mitchell, Breece Hall News

Hall, Mitchell, Parham, Taylor, and Mauigoa will not be out there for the Jets against the Bears. But All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and starting EDGE Kingsley Enagbare are both trending in the right direction.

Fitzpatrick addressed the media following his return to the practice field.

“Kingsley Enagbare will be limited today after missing yesterday’s practice,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on October 2 following Glenn’s update.

The Jets have been short-handed for most of this young season. So, the boost from players like Fitzpatrick and Enagbare back could have a greater impact than the stress of navigating current injury woes.

Jets Get Intriguing Update From Bears

The Jets are not the only ones dealing with an injury at running back with Hall. Bears starter D’Andre Swift missed practice on Thursday. Like the Jets with Braelon Allen, the Bears have an RB2 they like a lot in Kyle Monangai.

Still, Swift missing the contest would help level the playing field.

The Bears could also be without current starting left tackle Braxton Jones. He missed their first two practices of the week. Like Swift, it is due to a knee injury.

The Bears could get former (and, presumably, future) starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo back this week. That seems less likely than Theo Benedet starting in Week 4. Bears nickelback Kyler Gordon is also practicing this week, but still seems a ways out.

The Jets are catching the Bears at an opportune time, but it comes without Hall and others.