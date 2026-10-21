NFL Sends Clear Message With Punishment for Jets HC Aaron Glenn, Two Others

The New York Jets received an unfortunate notice about head coach Aaron Glenn.

“Inside the meeting room, the league did address the heightening tension between coaches, players and officials on the game field. They cited examples, including this news: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, Jets coach Aaron Glenn and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were fined $250,000 for conduct toward officials,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on October 21.

“That, of course, is a pretty stiff penalty and a clear statement. I’ve also heard that the fines are in abeyance, meaning they’d be on hold, and could be repealed with good behavior.”

Cameras caught Glenn having an animated conversation with officials during the Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots in Week 6. Glenn did not address his interaction with the officials in his postgame media session or since.

Glenn has come under fire amid the Jets’ 2-4 start to the 2026 season.

Glenn did not point a finger at the officials during his press conferences following Week 6. Instead, the second-year head coach continued to highlight what the Jets must do better moving forward. There was something for all three phases.

Nevertheless, the NFL felt it necessary to deliver a crystal-clear message to Glenn, Sirianni, and Vrabel with this fine.

NFL Hits Jets’ Aaron Glenn With Hefty Fine

Notably, the NFL lists “Verbal or other Non-Physical Offense Against Official” among the fineable offenses for players. First-time offenses can cost players up to $33,523. Second infractions can incur fines as high as $67,053.”

Glenn and his fellow coaches were fined 3.7 times the highest amount listed for players. That is the NFL making it clear that coaches are held to a higher standard.

Breer continued, “As EVP of football operations, Troy Vincent also mentioned in his press availability a discussion of sportsmanship in the game, following talks with the NFLPA about the celebration fines that were assessed then rescinded (Kyle Juszczyk’s being the most prominent of them) earlier in the year.”