Jets Insider Paints Crystal Clear Picture After Significant Injury Update

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn updated the statuses of several players on Wednesday, including starters AD Mitchell, Breece Hall, and Dylan Parham.

“We got five guys that won’t practice today–they’ll be on a week-to-week basis–which is Mason Taylor, AD, Breece, Dylan and Kiko Mauigoa,” Glenn told reporters on September 30 during his first media availability of Week 4.

That sparked a dour reaction from ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“So for Sunday, the Jets are looking at the likelihood of no Breece Hall, no AD Mitchell, no Mason Taylor and no Dylan Parham, who would be replaced by Jordan Meredith,” Cimini posted on X on September after recapping the update.

Aaron Glenn, Jets Navigating Injuries Ahead of Another Key Matchup

Despite the unfortunate nature of several starters, there was some encouraging news, particularly around All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has a “really good chance” to play.

Fitzpatrick has missed the past two weeks due to a groin issue.

“Guys that will be limited today: [Kenyon] Sadiq, Ruck [Jeremy Ruckert], Minkah and Kene [Nwangwu]. I look forward to those guys actually progressing as the week goes and seeing them get some playing time.”

The Jets are also down several other receivers in addition to Mitchell, and face a significant challenge in Week 4.

Glenn spoke candidly after providing updates on Hall, Fitzpatrick, and the others, noting his connection to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and their competitiveness even when game planning throughout the week.

“Obviously, got a really good opponent. Playoff team. A head coach that I know well. Good friend of mine. Has those guys playing really, really well,” Glenn said. “We look forward to having a good week of practice and getting ready to go compete against some really good team, and our guys will be ready to do that. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

Bears-Jets Set to Renew Interconference Rivalry

The Jets have not faced the Bears since 2022, before Glenn or Johnson were in their current roles, in a 31-10 New York victory.

Gang Green had a five-game losing streak before that, though, with the last win coming in 2000.

The Jets are coming off back-to-back disappointing losses, including in Week 3 to Glenn and Johnson’s former team, the Detroit Lions. The Jets could face a Bears team playing its third-string quarterback, Case Keenum, with Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent banged up.

However, Keenum led the Bears to a 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in Week 3.