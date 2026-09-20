Aaron Glenn Does Not Hold Back After New Injury Concerns Arise in Jets Loss

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are licking their wounds both figuratively, following their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, but also literally, as starting defensive lineman David Onyemata and several others picked up new issues during the contest.

“Injuries. Lino [Marcelino McCrary-Ball] has an ankle, Kiko [Mauigoa] has a quad, David

Onyemata groin, Arian [Smith] has a knee, and Mason Taylor has a thumb. And I will have more information on those guys,” Glenn told reporters postgame on September 20. “At some point during the week, be able to give you guys an update.”

Onyemata and Taylor are both starters.

The Jets entered this game without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and rookie first-round pick wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., too. That all just adds to the gravity around the updates on Onyemata, Taylor, and the others.

are now 1-1 heading into their Week 3 road tilt against the Detroit Lions, who scored 31 points in their Week 2 “Thursday Night Football” loss to the Buffalo Bills.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Glenn, who spent four years as the Lions defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024, in his first meeting against his former team since he left to become the Jets head coach.

“When it comes to this game, I’ll be honest, I’m highly upset. Tough way to lose a game. There’s a number of things that go through my head that, man, we have to fix. And it’s always tough when you feel like you was right there in the thick of it, and then you didn’t overcome, and you let the other team overcome and win,” Glenn said. “That’s something that’s tough. It’s tough.

“I will say this: this loss is not going to define who we are and what we’re about; I will say that. And it’s not okay, and our guys are going to take it like that. It is not okay. But we have to get ready to move on to next week against another good opponent, opponent I know very well. There’s going to be another challenge for us, and we have to go into their house and try to steal a win, and that’s what we’re going to actually have to do.”

The Jets finished with one fewer penalty called against them than the Packers, but they cost themselves 23 yards more than their opponents did.

That disparity was even greater after halftime.

The Jets committed seven infractions to eight for the Packers, but they were docked 101 yards compared to 58 for the visiting team. In overtime, the Jets committed two penalties for 20 yards while the Packers played clean.

If the Jets want to truly turn around the culture inside and the perception outside, not contributing to their own demise would go a long way.