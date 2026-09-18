Jets HC Aaron Glenn Does Not Mince Words About Packers QB Jordan Love

Asked directly about what stands out about his upcoming opponent, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn did not hold back about Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

“No. 1, his arm talent is–it’s unbelievable. And when I say that, it’s, man, the different angles that he throws from. You clearly see that when you watch the tape; the arm strength, his ability to get out the pocket, and then be able to launch the ball deep. You see that quite a bit,” Glenn told reporters on September 18.

“I know sometimes they don’t want a lot of … quarterbacks doing this, but when you have the ability that he has of, man, maybe rolling to your right and being able to flick it and throw it [down the field]. He has the ability to do that, and everybody doesn’t have that ability. But when you have the talent that he has, I think most coaches be like, ‘Okay, you do you, and just make sure you throw it to all the team.’ So, he’s done a good job of that. He’s really dangerous.”

Love is technically 0-1 against the Jets, completing 50% of his passes for 8 yards. However, that came in 2022, with Love coming off the bench behind former Packers teammate and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 27-10 New York victory.

The Jets have not faced the Packers since that matchup.

The Packers won three straight before that, though, and Glenn is not about fall into the trap against Love.

Aaron Glenn Puts Jets on Notice About Jordan Love, Packers

Glenn later spoke about his familiarity with Love from his time as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, saying it really just informs him of the QB’s talent and that coaches always have a “wrinkle” thrown in to throw opposing defenses off.

Before that, though, Glenn noted how much of a threat Love and the Packers’ wide receivers are with their legs.

Glenn said Love is “more elusive than guys might give him credit for.”

“We want to try to keep him in the pocket as much as we can,” Glenn said. “But we also want to deter some of these throws that he has. Because he has these receivers out there that can cause a lot of damage. They’re all 4.3 [40-yard dash) guys. They’re all tough guys. They all can go up and catch the ball. So, it’ll be a challenge for our secondary.”

Of course, Love is also 1-3 against Glenn-led defenses.

Continuing that trend is easier said than done, and Love and the Packers will be motivated following their blown lead and subsequent 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Aaron Glenn Gets Honest About Christian Watson

Love and the Packers’ leading target is second-year first-round pick Matthew Golden, but their leading receiver is 2022 second-round pick Christian Watson, whom Glenn also lauded from his experience with the Lions.

“Nothing’s changed from the time I was in Detroit and going against him. He is definitely a guy that’s dangerous. He’s 6’4, he can go up there and catch the ball, he’s a high-point receiver. But not just that. He has the ability to run past you. A guy that’s a 4.3 guy that’s 6’4, that’s a tough combination to go against.

“It’s going to be a challenge for our guys. But again, our guys will be ready. They’ll be ready. We just know the challenge that those guys present.”