Jets Get Great News After Multiple Brutal Losses in Week 1

The New York Jets are 1-0. That’s tremendous news for head coach Aaron Glenn and the entire fan base.

However, during the 2026 season there is a parallel storyline that fans will be paying attention to all year: the 2027 NFL draft. The Jets own three first-round draft choices in that historic class.

The Jets control their own first-round pick, the Indianapolis Colts’ selection, and whichever pick ends up being worse between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. So in other words, when those teams lose, that’s great news for the Jets.

Well that is exactly what transpired in Week 1.

“The Jets are off to a great start, both for the present and the future: Jets win in Week 1, Colts lose, Cowboys and Packers lose,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov highlighted on X.

People Just Don’t Get It

National radio host Jason McIntyre went viral on social media for his Jets take during the season opener:

“Jets fans who watched the Arch Manning comeback last night, just remember, every win pushes us farther away from our franchise QB. So go ahead and celebrate 17-3. Win the battle, lose the war,” McIntyre posted.

“In an ideal world, the Jets are competitive in every game and lose enough to get the #1 pick. I’d rather have a franchise QB for a 10-15 years than notch forgettable wins in September. And yes, we can get Jeremiah Smith too, if things break our way,” McIntyre added.

He and several others in the audience who feel this way are completely missing the point. The Jets can have their cake and eat it too.

There is a world where the Jets are fiery, competitive, and finish with a 9-8 record this season and they still land a young franchise QB next offseason. If the Jets only controlled their own first-round pick, perhaps McIntyre would have more ground to stand on, but they don’t.

The Jets have multiple paths to getting a top draft choice. If those other teams stink, they can deliver that top pick to the Jets, while the green and white attempt to win as many games as possible.

Instead of rooting against your own team, simply hate-watch a combination of the Colts, Cowboys, and Packers.

The Jets Have More to Prove

The reaction from the Jets’ win over the Titans in Week 1 was predictable. Oh, a 3-14 Jets team from last year beat a 3-14 Titans team? Sarcastic yippee. Naturally, the Jets aren’t getting a lot of credit for this win.

Of course had the Jets lost to the Titans they would have been tortured for losing to a terrible team. Such is the life of a Jets fan.

So what does the team need to do? Stack more wins. Beat better opponents. Well they will have their chance over the next three games. The Jets will play the NFC North in three straight contests. Each of those teams had a winning record last season. For context, the Jets have only had one winning season over the last 15 years.

The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears represent a huge step up in competition, but they aren’t impenetrable foes either.

If the Jets can pull off some sizable upsets, respect will inevitably follow.