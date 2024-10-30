Jets Hosting 6 Players for Multi-Day Workout, Undecided on Cutting Veteran

The New York Jets hosted a kicking competition at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, October 29.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo revealed on social media that the Jets hosted six kickers for a tryout: “Zane Gonzalez, Brayden Narveson, Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader, Andre Szmyt, and Cade York.”

That initial workout took place on Tuesday morning, but apparently, the team hasn’t decided yet, so the competition will now become a multi-day affair.

Interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed the workout will continue and roll over to Wednesday, October 30 when speaking with the media.

“This next couple of days we are going to see where we are at. Create as much stress and as much competition as we can with the guys that are here and make a decision like I said the next couple of days before the game,” Ulbrich said.

When Ulbrich spoke with the media there was only about 50 hours before the Jets kicked off for their next game against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Somehow Greg Zuerlein Is Still on the Jets Roster

It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Jets would move on from Greg Zuerlein after he struggled against the New England Patriots in Week 8.

He missed an extra point and a field goal in a contest the Jets lost by three points, 25-22. Zuerlein has missed six field goals through the first eight games of the season which is the most in the NFL.

However, Ulbrich left the door open for Zuerlein to potentially be the kicker for the Jets once again in Week 9.

“The fact that it is a quick turnaround is a big part of that. There is a synergy between a snapper, a kicker, a punter, and the holder. Just making sure that is right before we make a decision that might be harmful to the team,” Ulbrich explained when asked why Zuerlein is still an option for the Texans game.

You could argue what is harmful to a team is an inaccurate placekicker that you can’t rely on. Zuerlein is responsible for three losses in the middle of a 2-6 season for the Jets.

Now for the team to make the playoffs they will have to go on a ridiculous winning streak with no margin for error. If Zuerlein made some of the kicks he was supposed to earlier this season, the Jets would be in a much different position.

Ulbrich Isn’t Staying Consistent With His Words at Press Conferences

On Monday, October 28 Ulbrich said the uniqueness of the kicker position is you don’t need a lot of reps to get ready for a game. In other words, he implied that a potential change at kicker wouldn’t be as dramatic as changing another position on the team that was move-involved.

However, a day later he is pounding the table about the importance of “synergy” and not making a rash decision on a short week.

Ulbrich expressed before the season that he had aspirations of eventually becoming a head coach. The Jets fired Robert Saleh after Week 5 and the team immediately named Ulbrich as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

When you consider the talent of the roster and the runway of games (12), Ulbrich had the greatest opportunity of any interim head coach in football history to keep the job permanently. So far it hasn’t been great.

Ulbrich is winless (0-3) and has had some bizarre moments at the press conference with people getting flashbacks from Saleh’s time running the team. If Ulbrich doesn’t change things quickly this will be his first and last opportunity of ever being a head coach in the NFL.