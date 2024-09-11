Insider Reveals Haason Reddick’s Threat to Jets

Things are about to get much more uncomfortable in the Haason Reddick – New York Jets situation.

NFL Insider James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy shared a troubling update during an appearance on the Bleacher Report digital stream.

“There is no movement, there really isn’t [between Reddick and the Jets]. If he showed up today [Tuesday, September 11] possibly he could play on Sunday. I don’t think he is showing up. He is dug in like he’s really dug in,” Palmer explained. “My understanding is he’s comfortable missing more games.”

Things are going to get more uncomfortable in the Haason Reddick – #Jets saga. #NFL Insider @JamesPalmerTV of @UnderdogFantasy said 'there's no movement' between both parties & Reddick is 'really dug in' + 'my understanding is he's comfortable missing more games.'

Reddick’s Absence Will Only Get More Costly

Reddick had already lost over $5 million during his brief tenure with the Jets.

That total stems from fines, forfeited workout bonuses, and skipping the entirety of the preseason this offseason.

However, we’ve reached a new level with the arrival of the regular season. Palmer noted that Reddick lost out on his Week 1 game check of $791,000. That is the same total he will continue to miss for every game he doesn’t show up for.

Head coach Robert Saleh shared with the media on Wednesday, September 11 that Reddick wasn’t in the building.

There is no sign of Haason Reddick at the #Jets facilities ahead of the Week 2 #Titans game. ESPN's Rich Cimini asked HC Robert Saleh if there's a greater sense of urgency to get Reddick in the building after the team's performance or lack thereof vs #49ers. Saleh said they'd

If Reddick doesn’t show up for the Jets’ second game of the season, which is appearing not likely, then this absence is going to grow.

The green and white play a short week in Week 3 as they host the New England Patriots for the home opener on Thursday Night Football. There isn’t a lot of time between Week 2 and Week 3 for the Jets.

That means the earliest Reddick could suit up for a game would be the Week 4 home contest versus the Denver Broncos.

A Date to Circle on the Calendar in This Jets-Reddick Situation

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso said on “Badlands” that the “mini-bye week” between the Jets home opener versus the Patriots and their Week 4 game versus the Broncos could be where this thing gets hammered out.

“Maybe you get him back then,” Caporoso speculated.

After playing three games in 10 days to start the season, the Jets will have a gap of 10 days between the Patriots and Broncos game. In theory that pocket of time would allow both sides to meet over that weekend and hammer out their differences to get him back in the building.

However, right now it sounds like both sides are sticking to their original stance.

Reddick won’t come in until he gets handsomely paid and he’s willing to pay the iron price to try and make that happen. At the very least Reddick is trying to make things extremely uncomfortable for the team.

Coming off of a Week 1 performance versus the San Francisco 49ers where the team failed to produce a consistent pass rush, Palmer said Reddick might have been the only one connected with the team that had a “smile” after that game.

Saleh told the media that he can only worry about the guys in the building saying, “Whenever the deal gets done, it gets done.”

Until then the Jets will have to operate with less.