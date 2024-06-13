Jets’ Haason Reddick Strongly Speaks out Amid Contract Dispute

Haason Reddick has been radio silent since his introductory press conference with the New York Jets in early April.

Since then he has skipped all of the voluntary OTAs and most recently the team’s two-day mandatory minicamp. That has led to a lot of drama on social media about his contract situation.

Reddick finally broke his silence on Wednesday, June 12.

“Stop believing the foolery y’all see on these social media apps and news outlets. Running crazy narratives and y’all eating it up,” Reddick posted on X previously Twitter.

There Is Still a Lot That Is Unclear With This Reddick-Jets Situation

Reddick told his 113,700 followers to stop believing everything they see on social media and in the news. However, he didn’t exactly clarify what is fake news and what is real.

Unless Reddick speaks out again on social media we aren’t scheduled to hear from him at the earliest until training camp in late July.

Between the end of mandatory minicamp this week and the start of training camp is 40 days.

Connor Hughes of SNY emphatically stated that Reddick “wants a new contract” and that not receiving one with the Philadelphia Eagles was the “primary reason” he asked for a trade.

“What’s surprising about the Jets-Reddick situation is the team felt they and the player were on the same page at the time of the trade. The Jets made things clear to Reddick: They would not rip up his contract before the season. They directly communicated that while adjustments could be discussed (adding incentives based on performances to his current deal), there would not be an extension. Reddick would play out the deal, and if his sack production continued, he’d receive the salary he coveted as a free agent (either with the Jets or another team) after 2024. The two sides would reassess after the season if Reddick wanted to continue to play for the Jets,” Hughes explained in a column posted on Tuesday, June 11. “Reddick was on board. He had a tremendous visit with the team, sources told SNY, when he showed up to take his physical and finalize the trade from Philadelphia. Additional sources informed SNY that Reddick told members of the team he would be in attendance for the offseason program (including organized team activities) and minicamp on his current contract.”

Despite those promises, Reddick has been MIA. The good news is there isn’t anything on the immediate horizon, but the clock is ticking.

The Big Potential Distraction on the Jets Docket

New York was hoping to fly under the radar this offseason after a crazy 2023 year that featured HBO’s Hard Knocks and plenty of headlines.

However, this Reddick situation could cause a nightmare for the Jets.

So far this offseason everything has been an inconvenience but the temperature will certainly change come training camp time if this Reddick thing persists.

Hughes said in his reporting that the Jets are amenable to adjusting the contract. The green and white could create an incentive-laden package built around performance bonuses.

That won’t provide Reddick exactly what he’s looking for but perhaps that can be the perfect compromise between the two parties.

Regardless of the result, the Jets desperately need to figure this out and get Reddick on the field. He instantly became one of the best players on the roster the moment he was traded here this offseason.