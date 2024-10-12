Haason Reddick in Hot Water Over Threats, Stealing $1.6 Million, Lawsuit Says

New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick has gotten into hot water.

According to a lawsuit filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Reddick neglected to pay a business partner more than $1.6 million.

“Micah Khan is accusing Reddick of not paying him his share of the sale of the ex-Eagles’ senior care company. Reddick owned Haven Home Health Agency, which provides home health services to seniors with disabilities in the Philadelphia area since 2019, the lawsuit says. But while Reddick was focusing on football, he had his father, Raymond Matthews, and Tia Wright, an administrator at Haven, run the business. But the enterprise was allegedly failing,” per Abraham Gutman of The Inquirer.

Reddick reached out to Khan and his company, Kingdom Health Services, to try and save his business. Khan was contracted to take over “marketing and business development for Haven,” according to Gutman.

Part of the agreement included a clause stating that if Reddick ended up selling the company, half of the proceeds would go to Khan.

“Khan managed to turn the company around, he says in court records, and Haven sold the company in April to MNH Pa. Home Care Acquisitions for $3.25 million,” Gutman wrote.

When Khan sought to collect his share of the money he was met with resistance.

“Mr. Matthews brought over more than a dozen black-gloved men to a business meeting, claiming they were ‘Haason’s personal security,’” Khan said in court papers via Dean Balsamini of the New York Post. “It was at this post-sale meeting that Mr. Matthews made it clear [they] intended to breach their payment obligations to Kingdom.”

Khan, after he asked for the money, was “threatened” and intimidation tactics were utilized against him including threats “to show up at Khan’s wife’s job and son’s after-school program,” per Gutman.

Reddick Is Lighting Bundles of Money on Fire With the Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets at the end of March. He was officially introduced as a member of the green and white on April 1.

Reddick passed his physical, which completed the trade and made it official. However, Reddick has yet to return to the building after his responsibilities were completed that day at 1 Jets Drive.

Through the first five weeks of the 2024 season, Reddick has lost $12.2 million. He has received $8 million in fines and has lost $4.2 million in base salary from lost game checks.

“If his holdout lasts through the season, Reddick — whose agent quit this week — stands to lose up to $21.75 million. That’s $14.25 million in base salary, $4.5 million in fines, and $3 million in bonus forfeiture,” according to the New York Post.

If Reddick doesn’t suit up for the Jets this year, his contract will toll, and we will do this same song and dance in 2025. He has one year remaining on the $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles in 2022.

In other words, Reddick would remain under contract with the Jets next year for $14.25 million. He would also be subject to the same fines which would cost him more money than he is scheduled to make.

Some More Details on the Reddick-Agency Parting of Ways

On Thursday, October 10 ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared that CAA, Reddick’s agency, had parted ways with him.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared some additional details on the parting of ways.

“It rarely happens. The way this happened almost never, the agency decided that they would not represent the player anymore. My understanding of the situation is [that] Haason Reddick has received all sorts of advice. There has been work on his behalf from his agents at CAA to people close to him to his family. There has been advice on trying to get him to show up to stop getting fined and take what is there and just show up and play. If you don’t get the multi-year deal that he wants and obviously that is no longer happening, then go out and kill it and cash in next year. My understanding is [Haason Reddick] has stopped responding, stopped talking to anyone, and at that point if the agent is not getting the call back. If the advice is being given and not followed, then what are we doing, Haason Reddick was fired by CAA, and now has meetings set up with new agents,” Rapoport explained.