Jets ‘Moving Ahead’ Without Haason Reddick: Insider

The train has left the proverbial station.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano said the New York Jets “seem to be moving ahead without” veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick.

“I was told Tuesday that the Jets’ coaching staff has basically had no communication with Reddick since his introductory news conference and that the staff feels like the Jets will be able to generate a strong pass rush with or without him. Jets coaches are very excited by what they saw in camp from defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and believe he can team up with Quinnen Williams to provide a fierce interior pass rush,” Graziano explained in an article posted on Thursday, September 5. “Sure, they need more from [Will] McDonald in his second season, but he and Jermaine Johnson were both first-rounders and should be able to take a step forward as edge rushers. And the talent of the Jets’ corners will buy their pass rushers time. While the Jets would certainly be better with Reddick there (which they obviously know, or they wouldn’t have traded for him), they seem to be moving ahead without him. If he wants to hop on board, great.”

The Door Is Essentially Closed Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Contest

Head coach Robert Saleh didn’t close the door completely on Reddick being available for the season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers when speaking to the media on Thursday, September 5.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said as each day passes it becomes less likely that he will be available to suit up.

Connor Hughes of SNY went as far as to say that it would be a “massive surprise” if Reddick is playing for the Jets on Monday Night Football.

“That means [the] Jets will take on [the] 49ers with [a] primary DE rotation of Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons & Will McDonald. Takk McKinley [will] also [be] in the mix,” Hughes said on social media.

This Reddick holdout has been going on since April. Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson described Saleh’s decision to leave the door open for Reddick to still play in Week 1 as, “wishful thinking.”

“IMO, if Reddick has held out this long, it makes more sense now to see if he can gain any leverage by waiting on the result of Week 1 if San Francisco is victorious at home,” Anderson said.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says today Haason Reddick still has not reported. I was told the day Reddick showed up for a charity drive in NJ that his philanthropic visit was not related to Jets business, per league source. Another source mentioned the team’s awareness Reddick was in… https://t.co/GNf9f9TYoK — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 5, 2024

When This Reddick Holdout Will End Is Anyone’s Guess

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler spoke with people “who are informed” on Reddick’s side and “no one knows what [he] will do.”

To Anderson’s point, what happens in the season opener could change some leverage. If the Jets can’t generate a consistent pass rush that could put pressure on the team to give in to Reddick’s contract demands.

However general manager Joe Douglas didn’t indicate that was among the possible options when he spoke to the media.

Douglas reiterated that they have been “clear and direct” from the beginning. He also said that Reddick’s presence at the facility is a prerequisite to discussing a contract extension. So far he has been unwilling to compromise in that department.