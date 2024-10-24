Haason Reddick’s New Contract With the Jets Fully Explained

The New York Jets ended the NFL’s lone remaining holdout by agreeing to a new deal with Haason Reddick.

However, it was unclear what exactly the team had to do to bring him in. The speculation ended when former NFL agent and salary cap expert, Joel Corry, revealed all of the intricate details in a column for CBS Sports.

Reddick is set to make a minimum of $8.7 million in 2024. That money is the remainder of his base salary for the last 10 games of the 2024 Jets regular season.

Throughout the rest of the season, Reddick will have an opportunity to make $5.34 million in performance-based bonuses. If he were to achieve all of those escalators, Reddick would make $14.05 million which is close to what he was originally scheduled to make in base salary in 2024 ($14.25 million) prior to his holdout.

A Pro Bowl berth would earn Reddick half a million. If he appears in 40% of the defensive snaps [in the remaining 10 games], he will make $791,628. Reddick being on the active roster in the Super Bowl would earn him a $2 million bonus.

There are levels of sack bonuses that have been worked into his new deal. Here is the money he would earn for each level: 12 sacks ($2.05 million), 10 sacks ($1.5 million), 9 sacks ($1 million), and 8 sacks ($500,000).

Jets-Eagles Trade for Reddick Nearly Complete

In March, the Jets and Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a Reddick trade. Gang Green delivered a 2026 conditional third-round pick to the city of brotherly love.

For that third-rounder to become a second-rounder, both conditions had to be completed.

Reddick had to notch at least 10 sacks and appear in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps for the Jets in 2024.

“Reaching the required playtime threshold for the elevated draft choice is practically impossible, considering Reddick has missed seven games of the season,” Corry explained.

Reddick’s Lost Money in Fines, How the Jets Helped Him Out

Since being introduced to the local media on April 1, Reddick had skipped the entire offseason and first half of the season.

Those decisions cost Reddick a lot of moolah.

He lost $5.5 million in base salary (lost game checks), $2.37 million for skipping the preseason, $2.05 million in training camp fines (missed 41 days), $1.8 million in “signing bonus recoupment”, $250,000 for “unearned workout bonus”, and $101,176 million for skipping mandatory minicamp.

However, Corry explained that there are ways to decrease the amount of money lost. The NFLPA filed a grievance regarding the lost money from the preseason, the Jets wiped away the mandatory minicamp fines, and if the team doesn’t pursue the signing bonus recovery.

If all of those things happen it would “decrease Reddick’s exposure by $4,304,843”, according to Corry.

Regardless the most important thing for Reddick is unrestricted free agency. By reporting ahead of the Week 13 cutoff, Reddick is in line to reach the open market in 2025.

For the Jets they only care about this season, they will figure out future things later. Reddick returning to the team provides a dynamic sack artist for the team. The Jets would happily pay any sack bonuses because that would mean Reddick played well.