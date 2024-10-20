Jets Agree to New Deal With Haason Reddick, Waive $12 Million in Fines

The New York Jets and veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick has agreed to a new contract to end his holdout.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Reddick “settles on a short-term deal, with hopes of a long-term deal in the future.”

He is set to report to the team on Monday, October 21.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media that the Jets “have agreed to waive over $12 million in fines in return for Haason Reddick honoring his contract for the remainder of the season and reporting got work.”

“He [Reddick] has agreed to show up [and] he has agreed to a new short term deal. My understanding is the Jets, who are not allowed to waive the fines, are giving him what is essentially a bonus to cover the number that the fines would have been [which are] millions and millions to show up,” Rapoport explained. “Agent Drew Rosenhaus told me that the goal is to continue to work toward a long term extension with the Jets, likely that will come in free agency. [That is] if Haason Reddick goes out in this defense and kills it like the Jets hope and expect.”

Reddick Ends His Holdout, the Jets Bolster Their Chances of Winning

The Jets originally acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back in late March. He was officially introduced after passing his physical on April 1 which completed the deal.

Since that moment in time, Reddick had stayed away from the team in hopes of landing a lucrative long term extension. Once that became apparent that wasn’t going to happen, Reddick made the best of the situation.

If he failed to report to the team this year he would incur a littany of fines and the Jets would have retained his rights. This resolution was the best for all sides.

The Jets get a dynamic pass rusher to bolster their chances of winning in 2024. Reddick has a chance to showcase himself for the rest of the season on a top-ranked defense.

After this year, Reddick will have a chance to secure a bag whether that is with the Jets or one of the other 31 NFL teams in the league.

Woody Johnson Deserves a Lot of Credit From Jets Fans

Regardless of how this season turns out for the Jets, Woody Johnson deserves some love.

The green and white secured a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Davante Adams. Other teams couldn’t get involved because of the finances involved. Mr. Johnson stepped up agreeing to eat the rest of his salary to make the trade happen.

According to Schefter and Rapoport, Johnson was “very involved” in figuring out this Reddick situation.

Now the team is in an optimal position to make a run. These moves don’t guarantee that the Jets will turn things around and win games but it improved their odds.

Ultimately this is a results-oriented business. The Jets are still involved in a do-or-die game in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.