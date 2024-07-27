Haason Reddick, Jets Have Breakthrough in Contract Talks: Insider

Finally some good news in the New York Jets – Haason Reddick contract saga.

Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared on social media on Saturday, July 27 that discussions between Reddick and the Jets have “progressed positively this week and as of earlier today there’s recent hope that Reddick’s presence and acclimation process with the team is approaching.”

It Appears Reddick and the Jets Were Simply Posturing

Reddick was supposed to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday, July 23. When he didn’t, Reddick was subject to being fined a non-waivable $50,000 per day.

Several media members shared the Jets side of the story revealing that the team wouldn’t negotiate with someone who wasn’t at camp. While folks from the Reddick side said he wouldn’t show up until his contract situation was resolved.

That left things at an awkward stalemate with no end in sight.

However, Anderson’s reporting suggests that the two sides have been talking behind the scenes, despite what has been said on social media.

Reddick is set to make $14.25 million in the final year of his contract in 2024 (minus the fines he has incurred to this point).

Anderson’s report dropped on X previously Twitter at 12:16 pm ET on Saturday, July 27. Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters moments later at his scheduled press conference following practice.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic asked Saleh about the Anderson report and if he was at liberty to share any additional details.

“Until he’s here, he’s not. It’s good to hear though,” Saleh said with a chuckle.

A Reddick Return Timeline for the Jets

We still don’t know exactly when Reddick will report, however, if it’s going to happen at some point, the next 48 hours could be key.

The Jets have a day off on Sunday, July 28. On Monday, July 29 the pads come on for the very first time.

Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg was speaking with former NFL wideout Quincy Enunwa during their training camp coverage. Greenberg asked him how big of a deal is it that Reddick has missed a few practices so far. While Enunwa said all practices are important, he did admit that things are different when the pads come on.

Greenberg explained that the practices that had occurred so far in training camp are very similar to the OTA practices we saw in the spring. They are non-padded and relatively light.

On Monday all of that will change when the pads come on.

Jets reporter Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media asked Saleh about the details behind his acclimation policy for when new players join the team. Saleh was confused by the question, so Vasquez added some additional context saying, “If anybody like were to report to camp on Monday or something” [cough, cough Reddick].

Saleh chuckled in response before saying he wasn’t sure exactly what the plan would be for him, but he did confirm there would be a grace period.

In other words if/when Reddick arrives he won’t just be a full participant from Jump Street. Instead, Saleh likes to acclimate the players by gradually working them into practice.