Haason Reddick Fires off Message Ahead of Jets Debut vs. Patriots

Haason Reddick will make his 2024 debut for the New York Jets against the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Ahead of that contest, Reddick delivered a message on social media.

“Hate me now, love me later… I’m still gone be me 😏,” Reddick posted on Instagram.

On Thursday, October 25 the media requested to speak with Reddick but he declined. The Jets shared that Reddick will be available to the media following the Patriots game in Week 8, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Jets Need Reddick More Than You Think

On the surface, you could consider the Reddick addition a luxury.

The Jets’ total of 21 sacks in the first seven weeks of the 2024 season is the fifth-best in the National Football League, according to ESPN.

However, if you take a deeper dive into the numbers it has been a bit of smoke and mirrors.

Will McDonald is having a dominant season with eight sacks, the second-best individual figure in the league.

However, no one else on the team has more than 2.5 sacks outside of McDonald.

The Jets have had to blitz far more than this coaching staff is comfortable with. In a perfect world, this team is rushing with four and getting home. McDonald is the only player who has consistently proven he is capable of filling that role.

The arrival of Reddick should provide an opposite pass rusher to draw the attention of opposing offenses. If McDonald was able to dominate without a running mate on the other side just imagine the impact Reddick could have.

This Jets-Patriots Game Is a Line in the Sand

You hate to use the very much beaten-down phrase “must-win game” but that is exactly how you would describe this pivotal AFC East clash on Sunday.

The Jets have their backs against the wall at 2-5. They can have all of the talent in the world but it isn’t going to mean a damn if they can’t get out of their own way.

If the green and white want a shot at the playoffs they are going to have to go on a significant winning streak. It starts in New England against the Patriots.

The Jets haven’t swept the Pats since the turn of the century (2000). Hell, the Jets haven’t won a game since they emphatically beat New England in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. It has been a painful month of losing four in a row.

If the Jets lose this one and fall to 2-6, it might be time to pack up the house for the 2024 season. According to Tankathon, if the season ended today the Pats would hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

That’s a fancy way of saying they stink. This is a team that isn’t in contention and their own head coach called them “soft” ahead of this matchup. It’s non-negotiable, if you’re a serious team you beat the Patriots. If you can’t beat the Patriots then the rest of the season doesn’t matter in terms of trying to compete.

It’s do or die in New England, let’s see how this Jets team responds, that’ll be very telling.