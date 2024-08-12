Haason Reddick Demands Trade From Jets, Team Bluntly Responds

Things have gone from bad to worse.

Veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick has abruptly demanded a trade from the New York Jets. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared the news on social media.

Shortly after Reddick’s trade demands went public, the Jets responded with a statement of their own.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season,” general manager Joe Douglas said in an official statement.

A Bizarre Turn of Events on 1 Jets Drive With Reddick

Things appeared to be peaches and rainbows back in late March when the Jets originally acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trade was complete and Reddick showed up to his introductory press conference.

“Whatever happens, I’m gonna be happy. I’m gonna give my all no matter what; that’s just who I am as a person. No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m gonna be here for however long I’m here for, and I’m going to give the team and the fans everything that I have,” Reddick told the media at his presser via NFL Insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

I cannot remember the last time an NFL player got traded to a new team and then traded again before the season even starts. Reddick has one year left; the #Jets knew that when they acquired him, and Reddick acknowledged it at his press conference. This is what he said: 'Whatever… https://t.co/0H9D8vkbfk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2024

After Reddick made that statement, he skipped every other team-organized activity. That list includes OTAs, minicamp, every training camp practice to date, and the preseason opener this past weekend.

Insider Explains the Latest in the Reddick-Jets Saga

Adam Schefter of ESPN made an appearance on “NFL Live” to explain what has gone wrong between Reddick and the Jets.

“Essentially he has been looking for that new contract to be paid like an elite pass rusher. The New York Jets haven’t had any contract negotiations with him in recent months. They have essentially said that we are not going to do a deal with you unless you’re in the building, but he stayed away from minicamp, he stayed away from training camp, he hasn’t shown up. So there is the stalemate,” Schefter said on Monday, August 12.

The Jets have made their stance clear. As Reddick continues to hold out, he will be fined the maximum possible amounts according to the CBA.

Reddick has been fined $1.05 million for missing three weeks of training camp (21 days). In addition to that total, he gave up a $250,000 workout bonus from skipping OTAs. He was fined $100,000 for skipping the two-day mandatory minicamp.

This past weekend the fines reached another level with a preseason game having come and gone without him present. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, that was 1/18 of his annual salary $791,666. If he skips the entire preseason he will be fined $2.37 million.

On top of that, the Jets can slap a discretionary $300,000 fine on Reddick for going this long without reporting to camp.

Rosenblatt also reiterated on social media on Monday, August 12 that Reddick was fine with leaving the contract as is with a chance the team could look at it later then, “At some point between the trade and the start of offseason workouts, Reddick changed his mind and decided he’d only report if the Jets gave him a new deal. The Jets wouldn’t give him a new deal. Game of chicken. 21 days into his holdout, Reddick decided he didn’t want to play the game of chicken anymore. So, here we are. Ugly situation.”