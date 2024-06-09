Insider: Huge Jets Fine Would ‘Escalate Situation’ With Star Player

The New York Jets and Haason Reddick can turn up the heat this week.

So far this offseason all 32 teams have been going through voluntary OTAs which players aren’t required to attend. However the final phase of the offseason before training camp is a mandatory minicamp.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that the Jets had reduced their minicamp from the original three scheduled days to two. If Reddick were to skip that this week the team could dole out, “more than $50,000 in fines.”

Beyond the financial component, Cimini said that decision by Reddick would, “escalate the situation.”

“Right now, it’s mostly smoke. If he no-shows, it’ll spark some fire. Coach Robert Saleh said he expects Reddick to attend, but he also said he’s had no communication with the two-time Pro Bowl selection,” Cimini said in a column posted on Sunday, June, 9.

A Potential Clash Could Be Coming to 1 Jets Drive

Play

Cimini said “From all indications”, Reddick wants a brand new contract commensurate with his outstanding production over the last four seasons. Reddick, 29, has totaled over 50.5 sacks over that period which is No. 4 best in the NFL among all players in the league.

“It’s easy to see why he’d want a nice raise,” Cimini added.

However, the problem is doing what Reddick wants isn’t the modus operandi for Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Since taking over the role back in 2019, JD has only extended one veteran who is 30 or older.

“Tight end Ryan Griffin, who received a three-year, $9.6 million extension in 2019. Griffin was a marginal player at the time of the deal, and he remained a marginal player until he was cut,” Cimini said.

In addition to that not working out, historically speaking it hasn’t worked out when Douglas has opened up the wallet for older players.

Cimini highlighted veteran offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown as prime examples. The Jets spent north of $60 million to lure both of those players to New York who were 30 or older when they signed those deals.

Jets-Reddick Can Meet in the Middle to Solve Their Differences

Reddick wants a brand new big-money contract extension. The Jets “aren’t eager to do that” Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News told me on “Boy Green Daily.”

Perhaps they can find some middle ground.

Jets analyst Will Parkinson joined me on “Boy Green Meets Wudi” on Thursday, June 6, and discussed a potential “sweetener” to figure things out.

Reddick doesn’t have any guaranteed money left on the remaining year of his deal in 2024 ($14.25 million).

“Maybe they will convert the $14.25 million into [a] signing bonus as a good-faith gesture,” Cimini suggested as a possible solution.

Something else the Jets have done for veterans at this stage of the offseason is guaranteeing about half of the deal to smooth things over. They have done this with veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder and veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson in the past.

Reddick wants to play football. The Jets want him to play football in New York. It makes sense for both sides to figure something out.

Especially considering the Jets have lost a bit of leverage by losing depth on the defensive line this offseason with the exits of John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff.