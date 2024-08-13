Jets Trade Proposal Swaps Haason Reddick with All-Pro Wide Receiver

Things are getting uglier between the New York Jets and Haason Reddick, but Joe Douglas could still salvage the situation with another blockbuster trade proposal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, August 13 that Reddick had requested a trade. This comes after Reddick was traded to the Jets earlier this offseason. However, the star pass rusher hasn’t reported to any offseason activities and is wanting a new contract extension.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox came up with some potential trade ideas for the Jets. One of those included a move that would land them All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers receive: EDGE Haason Reddick, 2025 second-round pick, WR Malachi Corley

Jets receive: WR Brandon Aiyuk

“This hypothetical trade would effectively solve two contract issues at once,” Knox wrote. “For New York, this trade would yield another premier target for [Aaron] Rodgers to pair with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams. For San Francisco, it would pair Reddick with Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd to form a terrifying pass-rushing trio.”

A lot of details would need to get worked out, but a trade like this one would send shockwaves around the NFL.

Jets Respond to Haason Reddick

The Jets don’t seem thrilled with Reddick’s trade request.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,” Joe Douglas announced in a statement. “Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.”

Reddick was absent from offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp, and training camp as he waits for a deal to get done. He’s even willingly taken on more than $1 million in fines for his absence.

Entering the final year of his three-year, $45 million extension, Reddick is one of the more underpaid pass rushers in the NFL. He’s been a two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2022 during the first two seasons of his extension, and is now hoping to be paid like one of the top pass rushers in the league.

The markets top pass rushers are making over $28 million per year. Reddick is likely pushing for a deal close to that number with the Jets, or with another team.

Another Jets All-Pro Trade Target

Aiyuk wasn’t the only All-Pro option that Knox floated in a trade proposal for Reddick.

Another trade from Knox involved the Atlanta Falcons. The proposal would send Reddick and a third-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell.

“Opting for the younger Reddick could make the most sense for the Falcons, while Atlanta could offer the Jets a player who can help them win right away,” Knox wrote. “Cornerback A.J. Terrell is a reliable starter, even if his efficiency has dipped over the past few seasons.”

Terrell was a first-round pick back in 2020. His peak came in 2021 when he earned second-team All-Pro honors with three interceptions and 16 pass breakups. While he hasn’t registered another interception since that season, he’s still only 25 years old.

A young, talented cornerback needing a fresh start could be the perfect player to pair with Sauce Gardner to give the Jets an even more intimidating defense.