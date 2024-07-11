Jets Predicted to Trade Away $45 Million All-Pro

After trading for All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick, the New York Jets could already be considering trading him away before training camp even begins.

That would be a chaotic story, but one that Alex Ballentine with Bleacher Report is predicting. Ballentine shared a handful of their bold predictions ahead of training camp, including Reddick getting traded for the second time this offseason.

“Thus far, the New York Jets’ trade for Haason Reddick is looking like one of the most baffling decisions of the offseason,” Ballentine wrote. “It’s a wild possibility [to trade Reddick] given what the Jets just gave up to get him, but the whole situation has been unusual from the jump. With Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson as possible high-potential young starters, the Jets may have to explore that option.”

It would be one of the most surprising moves in modern NFL history. Still, Ballentine thinks it’s a possibility.

Latest on Haason Reddick

The Jets traded for Reddick for a conditional 2026 draft pick back in March. However, nothing has been normal about the situation since that move.

Reddick is on the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s looking for a new contract extension, but has yet to agree to a deal with his new team.

To make matters worse, Reddick was absent from offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp. Zack Rosenblatt with The Athletic reported that the Jets are still unsure if Reddick will even report to training camp due to a lack of communication between the two parties.

There’s still time for the two sides to agree on a new deal, or at least table the conversation and have Reddick report to training camp. However, his absence has made his initial comments when arriving to the team even more interesting.

“All options are open,” Reddick said at the time. “Right now I’m just worried about being here, meeting everybody. … But whatever happens, I’m going to be happy…No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m going to be here for however long I’m here for and I’m going to give the team, the fans, everything that I have.”

It’s not a great look for the Jets. But there’s still time for the offseason drama to go away ahead of the 2024 season.

The Jets Have Some Promising Young Pass Rushers

Regardless of what happens with Reddick, the Jets still have a pair of pass rushers with real potential.

General manager Joe Douglas used a pair of first-round picks on pass rushers in 2022 and 2023. Jermaine Johnson was the team’s pick two years ago, and has quickly established himself as a budding star. He tripled his sack production in 2023, earning Pro Bowl honors with 7.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Jets are hopeful that Will McDonald IV can have a similar ascension in 2024. A three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection at Iowa State, McDonald recorded three sacks in his rookie season. A big step forward this season could help him towards reaching his full potential.

Reddick would still be the established star pass-rusher. But if things don’t go well with the former All-Pro, the Jets at least have some backup options.