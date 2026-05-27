$15 Million Jets Veteran Crowned ‘Most Underappreciated’ Player

An overlooked member of the New York Jets is finally getting some love.

Gennaro Filice of the NFL Media Group crowned defensive tackle Harrison Phillips as the “most underappreciated” player on the roster.

“I still don’t understand why the Vikings traded this guy to the Jets last August. Phillips anchored Minnesota’s defensive front during Brian Flores’ first two years with the franchise, and the Vikes ranked eighth and second in run defense. This past season, after parting ways with Phillips, they plummeted to 21st. In related news, Minnesota just spent two of its first three picks on defensive tackles. Although the Jets’ ground D struggled last season, it sure wasn’t Phillips’ fault, as NGS charted him with 51 run stops — tops among all NFL defensive linemen. That underscores the fact that this 307-pounder is much more than a simple space-eater. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged 64 tackles — a massive figure for an interior defensive lineman,” Filice wrote.

A Deal That Looks Better With Age

In August of 2025, the Jets struck a trade with the Vikings.

Jets received: Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick

Vikings received: a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick

It was shocking that the Vikings traded him at all, let alone for that low a price.

Phillips has never been an All-Pro or a Pro Bowl-level player at the NFL level. However, he has been a rock-solid starter and leader throughout his career.

Phillips, 30, won’t turn 31 until 2027. He entered the league as the No. 96 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Phillips spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. In 2022, he left in free agency to join the Vikings. He spent three seasons in Minnesota before being traded to the Jets last offseason.

Over the last four years, Phillips has started 68 out of 68 possible games. That includes last season with the Jets. He started all 17 games and, with those opportunities, registered a half a sack, a forced fumble, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and 60 total tackles.

A Contract Extension Could Be in Order

Phillips has one year remaining on his $15 million contract. He is due a $7.5 million non-guaranteed base salary in 2026.

He isn’t in danger of being cut, but perhaps a mini-contract extension could be what the doctor ordered. This offseason, head coach Aaron Glenn has made a concerted effort to add more leadership to the team.

Phillips shared some of those leadership traits during a conversation with ESPN New York’s Jake Asman at the United Way New York City Gridiron Gala.

He revealed that he has taken T’Vondre Sweat under his wing this offseason. The Jets traded for Sweat from the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.

Phillips is under-appreciated. He isn’t a big name, and the Jets added plenty of depth to the defensive tackle room this offseason: David Onyemata, T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr and they still have Jowon Briggs.

That has only made people forget about Phillips even more. The Jets should look to keep him in the green and white moving forward.