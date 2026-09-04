Analyst Names Jets’ 34-TD Potential Replacement for Geno Smith

It’s pretty obvious Geno Smith is a short-term solution for the New York Jets.

The Jets will enter the 2026 season with the 35-year-old quarterback as its starter. It’s a nice story considering Smith originally entered the NFL with the Jets back in 2013 and spent four years with the franchise at the start of his career. However, he’ll be 36 years old this season and he’s coming off of a year in which he threw a league-high 17 interceptions.

Looking ahead past this season, the Jets are likely to target a quarterback — potentially in the first round — of the 2027 NFL Draft. There will be no shortage of high-profile quarterbacks in that class, with names such as Arch Manning and Dante Moore available.

Kirk Herbstreit was asked about “under-the-radar” quarterbacks the Jets could target in the 2027 NFL Draft and he rattled off a list of names. The most notable of those names were Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah, which is the first name Herbstreit listed.

“I think Darren Mensah could be a quarterback at Miami that could have a great year,” Herbstreit told Heavy Sports. “You know Sam Leavitt because of his skill set and with the way the NFL continues to to put a premium on guys that don’t just throw well from the pocket, but the ability to create, which I think he has that ability to do. Julian Sayin at Ohio State is is a highly touted guy. Dante Moore out of Oregon.”

Mensah will be suiting up for his first season with the Miami Hurricanes, a team that made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season. The 21-year-old Mensah — who is entering his junior year — threw 34 touchdowns against just interceptions while leading the Duke Blue Devils to an ACC title last season.

Kirk Herbstreit on Top College Football Quarterbacks: ‘It’s Very Cyclical’

Herbstreit, who is a former quarterback himself at Ohio State, said as many as six or seven quarterbacks could go in the first round of next year’s draft. The NFL record is six, which happened in both 1983 and 2024.

“I really think when this season ends and then we get ready for the draft and all the preseason workouts, I think we could have six, maybe seven first-round draft picks,” said Herbstreit. “College football, at that position specifically, it’s very cyclical. One year like last year, we don’t have that many first-rounders. Now this year, a lot of guys are coming back. Like Dante Moore, he could have been a first-rounder, probably a top-five pick last year. Decided to come back this year to Oregon, and he’s going to have a monster year. If you’re in the need of a quarterback, and it seems like a lot of NFL teams are, this is a great year to be up near the top of the draft because like I said, there’s going to be a lot of them. They’re going to go in the early in the draft this year.”

The Jets are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, with the Jets ranked 29th in ESPN’s latest power rankings. New York went 3-14 last season and haven’t made it to the playoffs since the 2010 season.

The good news for the Jets is there won’t be any shortage of quality talent available at the quarterback position in next year’s draft. They could very well select their next franchise quarterback during the 2027 NFL Draft.

Kirk Herbstreit Spends Time With Todd Graves at Raising Canes Leading Into LSU Home Opener

Leading into the LSU Tigers‘ big home season opener against the Clemson Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge this weekend, Herbstreit took the time to visit “The Mothership” Raising Canes with founder Todd Graves. Herbstreit will be covering the game as an analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the game.

Herbstreit mingled with fans and served them while catching up on old times with Graves, a Baton Rouge native.

“I’d say family,” said Herbstreit of the biggest memories he has of knowing Graves. “Family and friends is what really stands out to me from the very first time we started to hang out. It was just some people you naturally gravitate towards, regardless of whatever the business they happen to be in. But I think with Todd, just like anybody here that meets somebody, and you become friendly with, and then of course, I’m doing my business, he’s obviously incredibly successful in what he’s doing, and I think over time, I meet his family. He’s met my family. We hang out, socialize, and it’s just an easy relationship that I really enjoy beyond just the business aspect of it. We just socialize and hang out.”