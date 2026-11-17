The New York Jets are coming off a 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They’ve now dropped five games in a row and sit at 2-8 overall.

New York also saw veteran quarterback Geno Smith leave the game multiple times because of two separate injuries.

He initially exited after taking a hard hit and underwent a concussion evaluation. After returning, he had to leave the game again with an ankle injury.

Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in during Smith’s absence and completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and an interception.

Ian Rapoport Gives Injury Update on Smith

After Smith underwent several tests Monday for the injuries he sustained Sunday, his ankle received a positive initial outlook. The Jets had the most concern about that injury, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

“Jets QB Geno Smith, who dealt with a variety of injuries on Sunday, underwent tests today that did not reveal anything major, sources say,” Rapoport reported. “Smith, whose ankle provided the biggest concern, will continue to be evaluated through the week. But so far, so good.”

#Jets QB Geno Smith, who dealt with a variety of injuries on Sunday, underwent tests today that did not reveal anything major, sources say. Smith, whose ankle provided the biggest concern, will continue to be evaluated through the week. But so far, so good. https://t.co/kJH0S7ZWg5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2026

Smith’s 2026 Season With Jets

Smith signed with the Jets this offseason in his 13th NFL season as a likely bridge quarterback. However, he has been far from the biggest issue New York is facing right now.

He’s completing 67.1% of his passes for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions across his 10 starts.

The biggest issue he’s contributed to is the Jets offense’s lack of success in the red zone. However, you could make a legitimate case that the offense has been the team’s best unit so far this season. The defense has taken a drastic step back, while the special teams unit has been very poor.

When you have three units that remain inconsistent, you end up with a team in New York’s position: just two wins and another season likely outside the playoffs, barring an unforeseen late-season run.