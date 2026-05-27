New York Jets Trade 6-Foot-4 WR to NFC West Team

The New York Jets are moving on from one of their wide receivers as we inch closer to June.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have traded wide receiver Irv Charles to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.

Charles missed the entirety of this past season due to a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2024 campaign. Now, the 29-year-old will be looking to make an impact with the Seahawks once he returns to game action.

Charles was a special-teams player during his two-year stint with the Jets. In 25 games over two seasons in New York, he recorded 14 tackles.

This story will be updated.