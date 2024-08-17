$4.1 Million Jets Youngster Needs ‘Big Game’ vs. Panthers to Save Job: Analyst

For some, the New York Jets versus Carolina Panthers contest on Saturday, August 17 is just a preseason game. For others, it is do or die.

That is the harsh reality for second-year running back Israel Abanikanda, according to Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor.

“Abanikanda needs a big game at Bank of America Stadium to give himself a chance at shining in 2-of-3 preseason games. If he has another quiet game, it might not matter if he impresses against the Giants, as it would be an outlier at that point,” Nania explained.

Abanikanda is in the second year of his $4.1 million rookie contract with the Jets.

Abanikanda Is Running out of Time to Save His Jets Career

The former Pitt product entered the league as the No. 143 overall pick in the fifth round in April of 2023.

Gang Green’s coaching staff raved about his potential and what they believed he was capable of when he was first acquired.

Shortly after Abanikanda was drafted he got on the phone with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“Hey you know you got a lot to live up [to because] there was another really good back that was here from the University of Pitt. This guy named Curtis Martin man. So we gotta get this thing going,” Hackett said.

Martin is the best running back in Jets franchise history. He is the No. 6 all-time leading rusher in NFL history with 14,101 rushing yards. Martin was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2012.

Fast forward a year later and Abanikanda, the guy mentioned in the same breath as a legend, is firmly on the roster bubble.

The Jets have three roster locks at the running back position with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “Only three, maybe four [running backs], will make the opening day roster.”

There is a chance that Abanikdanda’s fate is already decided if the Jets are only going to keep three running backs. However, he has a chance to change his fate with a breakout performance in the Jets’ second preseason contest.

Izzy Needs to Hit the Hizzy for the Jets

In 2024 there are only three preseason games for the Jets.

One is already in the books. Abanikanda was very meh. He toted the rock six times for 17 yards and averaged 2.8 per clip.

The highlight of the day was Abanikanda finding the end zone from two yards out.

“He had a 2-yard touchdown run on which he showed nice power, although it wasn’t anything abnormal; the blocking was good and most running backs probably would have scored on the play,” Nania said.

Someone who needs to show up tonight in the #Jets vs #Panthers preseason game? Israel Abanikanda. Last year he showed some pop against Carolina in the preseason. He's gonna need more of this magic tonight:#JetUp #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ja6WMuyPWN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 17, 2024

Last year Abanikanda looked a lot different. The Jets played the Panthers last year in the preseason and Abanikanda had several highlights.

He ran the ball 12 times for 56 rushing yards. Abanikanda averaged 4.7 yards per clip and the highlight was a 26-yarder which was his longest of the afternoon.

He is going to need a lot more of that to stick around on the roster.