National Championship QB Urged to Seek Fresh Start With Jets

It might be time to call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named seven NFL players who are in desperate need of a change of scenery. One of the players he listed was Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and he named the New York Jets as an “ideal landing spot” for him.

“2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy has had a rough go of things with the Minnesota Vikings thus far. He missed his entire rookie season following knee surgery, and he played poorly for much of last season, even when healthy. Early this offseason, the Vikings added former first overall pick Kyler Murray to the equation,” Knox wrote.

“Back in May, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Vikings ‘haven’t given up on’ McCarthy and signed Murray to help get him ‘refocused on whatever they think he got away from last year.’ However, it’s looking increasingly likely that Murray will be QB1 when Minnesota opens the regular season. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert recently called Murray the ‘heavy favorite’ to win the QB competition,” Knox stated.

“To be fair, there’s still a chance that McCarthy can claim the Vikings’ starting gig in camp. If he can’t, however, Murray may never relinquish it, and McCarthy may find himself out of opportunities in Minnesota. If that occurs, he should hope to land with another team that doesn’t have a clear long-term QB answer sooner than later,” Knox said.

McCarthy was the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines 15-0 National Championship team in 2023.

The Jets Fit the Bill

If McCarthy is seeking a team without a long-term franchise quarterback, say hello to the Jets.

They have been seeking one of those for over 50 years since ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath hung up the cleats.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: the 2027 NFL draft. The Jets hold three first-round picks in a class that is expected to be deep at the QB position.

Before we get there, though, the Jets are evaluating what they have. Unless fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik surprises, the team is still searching for that answer.

McCarthy would be an interesting kick of the tires if he shook free. This would be a low-risk versus high-reward potential situation.

Getting Into the Numbers

McCarthy, 23, entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

He missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus. Last year, he started in 10 games. With those opportunities, McCarthy completed 57.6% of his passes, threw for 1,632 passing yards, and had a 11 touchdown to 12 interception ratio.

If he loses the starting QB battle with the Vikings, McCarthy could seek a fresh start. He certainly won’t cost a team the same price that Minnesota invested in him (a top-10 pick).

The Jets should take as many swings as possible until they find their long-term quarterback. Even then, they should keep swinging and find more quarterbacks. The team shouldn’t get complacent because a backup quarterback is another critical piece of the roster construction puzzle.

If McCarthy becomes available on the block, the Jets, at the very least, should do some due diligence on this situation.