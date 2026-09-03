Jets Work out MVP QB Amid Concerns About Backup Situation

The New York Jets are exploring a potential quarterback addition.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared on X that the Jets worked out two quarterbacks on Thursday, September 3: Jack Plummer and Will Levis.

“It’d be for a spot on the practice squad, I’m told,” Rosenblatt shared.

Plummer, 26, will turn 27 during the 2026 season. He is the reigning MVP in the United Football League.

“The United Football League today announced that Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer has been named the 2026 UFL Most Valuable Player of the Year. Plummer is the third quarterback in the league to win the award, following Bryce Parker (Michigan Panthers; 2025) and Adrian Martinez (Birmingham Stallions; 2024), respectively,” the league announced in a press release.

“Plummer guided the Orlando Storm in its inaugural season to an 8-2 finish to enter postseason play as the No. 1 seed. He led the UFL in passing yards (2,188), completions (195), and total quarterback rating (104.1) while throwing 17 touchdown passes. He completed 65 percent of his passes and threw just one interception to help the offense lead the league with an average of 208.3 passing yards per game,” the league shared.

“His player profile consists of several heroics and single-game highlights, including scoring a touchdown in every game and throwing at least one touchdown pass in nine contests. He completed 75 percent or more of his passes in three games and threw three touchdown passes in wins over the Louisville Kings and DC Defenders. In six games, he holds a 5-1 record when throwing two or more touchdown passes in a game,” the league stated.

Plummer Is an Interesting Prospect

The former Purdue, California, and Louisville product is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds.

He spent five years at the college level. Plummer appeared in 47 games. With those opportunities, he completed 64.1% of his passes, threw for 9,728 passing yards, and had a 68 touchdown to 31 interception ratio.

Plummer went undrafted in 2024. The only NFL experience of his career was with the Carolina Panthers for a year and a half. From May of 2024 until August of 2025, Plummer was either on the Panthers roster or practice squad.

If You Were Thinking It, No

That last name sounds familiar. Jack plays the quarterback position. Jack wears jersey No. 16. Could it be? No.

“Jack Plummer is often asked whether he is Jake Plummer’s son, but Jack Plummer is not related to Jake Plummer in any way as far as Jack knows. Period. Exclamation point, Full stop,” Jake Curtis of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“The mistaken assumption that they might be father-and-son makes sense. Jack grew up in Gilbert, Arizona, which is just 10 miles or so from Arizona State, where Jake Plummer was the Pac-10 player of the year in 1996 and nearly guided the Sun Devils to a national championship. Jake Plummer also played his first six NFL seasons for the Arizona Cardinals, who then played their home games at Sun Devil Stadium, again about 10 miles from Jack’s home. Jake Plummer is 47 years old, so he could have a son who is 22 years old like Jack, which seems like a reasonable name for a son of Jake Plummer, even if Jake’s real first name is Jason. And, in fact, Jake Plummer does have a son, although he is just 12 years old and is not playing college football quite yet,” Curtis explained.