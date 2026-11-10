Jets Received ‘Significant Offer’ From AFC Team for Will McDonald

The New York Jets’ phones have been lighting up ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

NFL Insider Albert Breer revealed in a column for Sports Illustrated that the Jacksonville Jaguars made an aggressive play for pass rusher Will McDonald.

“The trade request of Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV is interesting. The Jaguars, before the flurry of action on Monday, had made a significant offer for him. Whether another one from another team is forthcoming remains to be seen. McDonald, who only played 24 snaps on Sunday, wants to go to a place where he’ll have a bigger role. And the trade request should at least smoke out any interest there is from other teams now,” Breer wrote.

“The Jets have been steadfast that they’re happy with their haul of picks, which includes three first-rounders, for 2027, and want to give their current coaching staff a shot to show owner Woody Johnson that they’re worth keeping around,” Breer explained.

More Questions Than Answers

What does a “significant” offer mean?

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on X that one of the reasons McDonald is frustrated with the Jets is because “other teams have tried to engage the Jets in trade talks with offers in the 2nd round range and the Jets have refused.”

A package in the “2nd round range” would certainly qualify as significant.

Breer mentioned that the Jaguars made this offer before their flurry of activity on Monday, November 9.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov recapped all the moves Jacksonville was able to pull off:

Eagles traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a 2027 1st and a 2029 2nd

Falcons traded safety Jessie Bates to the Jaguars for a 2027 2nd and a 2028 5th

Saints traded defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the Jaguars for a sixth

None of those trades were for a pass rusher. Is Jacksonville still interested in McDonald? Are the Jets willing to trade him, but it has to be a higher price? So many follow-up questions, so few answers.

Other Moves the Jets Could Make

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said the most likely players to be dealt by the Jets are ones who are on “expiring contracts.”

Here are the “names to watch” according to Cimini: cornerback Nahshon Wright, who has “no role on defense,” and veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, who has been a “healthy scratch [the] last two games.”

“ED Will McDonald is the most intriguing name. Frustrated with PT, he wants out. He’s had multiple conversations with coaches, as recently as yesterday. He’s only 27, with 24.5 sacks in 56 games, signed through 2027 — so there’s value (hearing Day-2 pick value). Would be hard to turn that down, no? GM Darren Mougey really likes McDonald. Perhaps waiting for coaching dust to settle in offseason before making a move, so unlikely to be dealt today,” Cimini shared.

“NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. appears to have lost job to rookie D’Angelo Ponds, making him expendable. He’s signed through ’27 for minimum salary, so there’s no urgency to move him unless the offer makes sense,” Cimini added.