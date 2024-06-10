Jets Bringing in Former Rival, Dynamic Former All-Pro for Workout

The New York Jets are kicking the tires on another talented player.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the green and white are hosting former All-Pro return specialist Jakeem Grant for a workout “on a tryout basis” at mandatory minicamp.

Low Risk vs. High Reward Kind of Move for the Jets

Grant, 31, originally entered the NFL back in 2016 as the No. 186 overall pick in the sixth round.

He has played for three different NFL organizations over the last eight years. However, over the last two years, Grant has been dealing with some serious injury issues.

In 2022 he tore his Achilles and missed the entire campaign. The following year he ruptured his patellar tendon which forced him to miss the 2023 season.

When healthy, Grant has proven to be a dynamic playmaker. The former Texas Tech product has been an okay receiver on offense. He has registered 100 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards and has hauled in seven touchdowns.

However, he has really cut his teeth as an ace on special teams.

Grant was nominated as a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He also earned a Pro Bowl nomination for 2021. During his career, Grant has brought back four punt return touchdowns to the house and two kick return touchdowns.

Grant has over 1,228 career punt return yards and 2,699 kick return yards to his name. He has averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return.

Jets Are Taking the New Kickoff Rules Very Seriously

The NFL made a dramatic change to how kickoffs will operate this offseason.

Here is an explanation from the NFL’s operation manual:

“All kicking team players other than the kicker will line up with one foot on the receiving team’s B40 yard line. The 10 kicking team players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or player in the landing zone or the end zone. Setup Zone – a 5-yard area from the B35 to the B30 yard line where at least 9 receiving team players must line up. All players in the setup zone cannot move until the kick has hit the ground or a player in the landing zone or the end zone. A maximum of 2 returners may line up in the landing zone and can move at any time prior to, or during, the kick.”

In addition to all those rules, there are other details that are worth noting. There are no more fair catches and the penalties for kicking the ball out of bounds or through the back of the end zone incentivizes more returns.

Long story short, the return game is making a dramatic return to the NFL. Last season kickoff returns were a ceremonial play where often nothing occurred. Now the expectation is the changes will encourage a lot more returns.

In response, the Jets are kicking the tires on Grant and added veteran running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to the team. There is no guarantee that either player will make the roster but the Jets doing homework reveals how important this will be to the team in 2024.