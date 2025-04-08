‘Key Members’ of Jets Staff Met With ‘Explosive’ Big Armed QB

The New York Jets are doing some major homework on one of the top quarterback prospects available in the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed on social media that several “key members of the Jets offensive staff” met with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ahead of his Pro Day last month.

Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the #Saints and #Browns that were described as “impressive.” He also met with key members of the #Jets offensive staff and the #Steelers — prior to his Pro Day last month. pic.twitter.com/iUXRStSDZr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2025

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch, and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. He’s built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver, and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Jets Have Been Looking at Milroe for a While…

During the 2025 NFL combine, ESPN Tennessee Titans reporter Turron Davenport shared a Jets nugget.

“Jets QBs coach Charles London put Alabama QB Jalen Milroe through a workout while the other QBs were running,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on X previously Twitter.

Good #Jets nugget from @TDavenport_NFL, who is on the ground in Indy: Jets QBs coach Charles London put Alabama QB Jalen Milroe through a workout while the other QBs were running. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 1, 2025

Milroe’s draft stock has been all over the place over the last 12 calendar months. At one point, he appeared to be a sure-fire top-10 pick, ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr said on “Get Up.”

He is currently projected as a third-round draft choice by the folks over at NFL Draft Buzz.

However his stock has apparently taken a jump up in a good way. Dane Brugler of The Athletic shared on social media that Milroe accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL draft in person.

“I’ve maintained that I still think Milroe is the third quarterback off the board [in April’s draft]. The major question that I would have is where does he come off the board,” A-to-Z NFL draft analyst Ryan Roberts told me on “Boy Green Meets Wudi.” “He is a very boom-or-bust kid, he really is. I’m still not sold that it happens in the top-10, but I am kind of sold that it does happen in the first round.”

Gang Green Has Chance to Shock the Draft

If Roberts is correct and Milroe goes in the first round, that leaves two potential options for the Jets.

They can just take him at No. 7 overall in the first round to make sure they get their guy. That would certainly raise eyebrows on draft night.

Or perhaps the more likely scenario would be potentially trading up from pick No. 42 in the second round back into the first round.

In Mel Kiper Jr’s latest mock draft, he projected Milroe to go to the cross-town New York Giants with the No. 34 overall pick at the top of the second round.

According to experts in the NFL draft field, Milroe needs years to sit on the bench to develop. The Jets would actually provide, in theory, a perfect situation for Milroe.

There are two veteran options above him on the depth chart in Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Both are athletic passers who provide dual-threat ability. In other words, they swim in similar waters to Milroe and would be great role models for him.

Milroe being QB3 would remove any pressure on this new Jets’ regime to play him immediately. Instead, he can slowly develop on the bench over the years until he is ready for the spotlight.