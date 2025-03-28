Jets May Trade for $5.6 Million Elite NFC Speedster to Fill WR Void

Hi, Subscriber

The New York Jets might have to get creative to find another pass catcher to add to the WR room this offseason.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said a “name to watch” is New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt as a possible trade target.

“He could be the odd man out in that receiver situation. Especially if they go out and draft like a Travis Hunter [out of Colorado] high in the draft. So maybe Jalin Hyatt, who is more of a vertical threat than anything else,” Cimini said on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

Hyatt, 23, has two years remaining on his $5.6 million rookie contract. He is scheduled to be a free agent in 2027.

Hyatt Would Bring an Element to the Jets’ Passing Game That They Are Severely Lacking

The wide receiver room in general isn’t incredibly inspiring for the Jets months ahead of the 2025 season. However speed in particular is one specific area that this team needs help in.

Hyatt brings that in spades.

The former Tennessee product originally entered the NFL as the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Many expected Hyatt to get selected higher than that, with analyst Lance Zierlein projecting him as a first or second-round draft choice that year.

At the NFL combine, Hyatt ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, which was the sixth fastest time among the wide receivers.

“Long, slender wideout with deep speed that could force defensive coordinators to alter coverage considerations. Hyatt’s gliding gait disguises explosive acceleration that can lead to easy separation on deep throws. However, he does display inconsistency on contested catches. Hyatt is ordinary getting in and out of intermediate breaks and might be best with a limited route tree full of slants, crossers and a series of field-stretching patterns. Hyatt is an instantly credible WR2 with the ability to make a huge impact, but production could be erratic due to the limitations of his game,” Zierlein explained.

He measured in at 6-foot-flat and tipped the scales at 176 pounds. Hyatt’s elite speed strikes fear into opposing defenses. “Run game will see lighter boxes out of defense’s respect for his explosiveness,” Zierlein added.

Sorting Through the Recycling Bin at the Wide Receiver Position

“The receiver situation, there is just not a lot out there [available],” Cimini said. “I do think they will explore the trade market – they probably have been.”

Hyatt would be an interesting dart throw by the Jets.

In his final year in college, Hyatt finished with 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Hyatt averaged over 18.9 yards per reception.

However, that consistent explosive ability has not translated to the NFL through his first two seasons.

Hyatt only has 31 receptions for 435 receiving yards at the NFL level. He has yet to score his first touchdown.

Considering the limited production and the depth of the Giants’ wide receiver room, the Jets could probably steal Hyatt away for a late round draft pick via trade.

With limited options still available in free agency and the unknown quotient of the upcoming draft, this might be a sneaky good move by the Jets this offseason.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

