3-Time All-Pro Seeking ‘Dream’ Reunion With Jets in 2025

Hey Siri, play ‘Reunited’ by Peaches & Herb.

Three-time All-Pro defensive back Jamal Adams is seeking a family reunion with the New York Jets in 2025.

“I would be lying to you if I sat here and said I didn’t want to return home. When I say home, I’m not talking about Dallas, I’m talking about New York, man. So I would love to be back with the Jets and obviously finish it the right way. Man, that would be a dream come true just to patch up that relationship and kind of make it work,” Adams told “The Jets Lounge.”

“You know, just come in there as a seasoned vet and give game to the young cats and help in any way, shape, or form that I can. I know I can still play football, I’m healthy, and I can impact the game in a lot of ways. I just need that fair opportunity to come in and showcase what I can do,” Adams said.

3-time All-Pro safety Jamal Adams said it would be a ‘dream come true’ to reunite with the #Jets in 2025. ‘I would love to be back with the Jets & obviously finish it the right way. Man, that would be a dream come true just to patch up that relationship & kind of make it work,’… pic.twitter.com/et9sa59ED1 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 16, 2025

Connective Tissue Between Adams and the Current Jets Coaching Staff

Adams, 29, entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

During his pre-draft process, Adams revealed to “The Jets Lounge” that is how he first met Aaron Glenn.

“I have so much respect for AG. AG actually was my guy for my Pro Day, he ran my Pro Day back at LSU. When he was with the Saints, he was the DB coach, and from that point on, we always kind of had mutual respect. Through the years, I didn’t get to really talk to him obviously, due to him being with the Saints and me being in New York, or when I was in Seattle. When I did get the call to go to Detroit [last season], I was super excited man, because I have always wanted to be coached by him,” Adams explained.

On December 1, the Lions signed Adams as an injury replacement. He lasted a month in Detroit, starting two games down the stretch. Adams was released on January 1.

Former #Jets DB Jamal Adams crossed over for a month with Aaron Glenn last season when he was the #Lions DC.@connor_long15 asked @Prez about that experience: ‘He’s going to get the best out of you & he’s gonna challenge the team in ways that you know many might not… pic.twitter.com/qiCjfMd1Vp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 16, 2025

“He is a legend, he is on the wall in the Jets’ facilities, I used to see that all the time, so I always knew he was a ball player, so just seeing him get the [Jets] job was a pretty cool moment to see. It’s well deserved, he’s going to put his best foot forward, he is going to push his guys, he is going to hold everybody accountable, and he takes no [expletive],” Adams said of Glenn on “The Jets Lounge.” “He is straight to it, and I can respect that. He is going to demand greatness out of everybody in that room, and that’s all you can ask for in a head coach.”

Adams Shared His Biggest Regret From Jets Tenure

The former LSU product seemed on pace for a sterling career in the green and white. In his first three seasons, Adams collected two Pro Bowl berths and two All-Pro nods with the Jets.

However, things got ugly very quickly.

“I had just come off my All-Pro season [2019], I had a hell of a season, and this is after my third year, going into my fourth year,” Adams explained. “After that season, according to my agent, we were getting calls from the upstairs Joe Douglas and the crew. They were telling us we are going to start [contract] discussions here pretty soon. [They said] that in February. Then they said oh we’re going to wait until after free agency. We wait until free agency, and we don’t hear anything. Then [they said] after the draft and then we hear the same things. It’s a miscommunication as far as going back and forth.”

Adams described the situation as “tough.” He said they heard one thing, but the Jets brass then did the opposite, “hearing that we were gonna have these discussions and then never really got to it. That kind of drove me to like, well, if we are not gonna have these discussions, then let’s just get out of here.”

Adams used an analogy to explain the situation to Jets fans while on “The Jets Lounge.”

“If your mom tells you you’re going to the waterpark tomorrow and tomorrow comes and you’re not going to the waterpark, you’d be mad as a kid, right? It’s just being honest, though,” Adams said. “Just to relate it to the real world. If your manager tells you you’re going to get a raise and I’m going to give it to you next week. Then that next week comes and you’re looking for your raise and you don’t have your raise, you’re gonna be upset. That is all it is, it is just being accountable and owning up to your word.”

Adams revealed that he reached out to former general manager Joe Douglas about a year ago, “I apologized to him and I told him I wish that we created a better relationship because we really didn’t get to know each other.”

“My biggest regret is me and Joe Douglas never speaking. We never spoke on the phone one time. We never spoke in person one time before this trade happened. I wish we could have that back, I can’t speak for him, but I didn’t go about it the right way around that time,” Adams added.

Jamal Adams shared his ‘biggest regret’ with how things ended with the #Jets: ‘My biggest regret is me & Joe Douglas never speaking. We never spoke on the phone one time. We never spoke in person one time before this [#Seahawks] trade happened. I wish we could have that back, I… pic.twitter.com/YFkmhM3zUZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 16, 2025

