Jets Signed ‘Hidden Gem’ Versatile Youngster, Popular Free Agent

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft, the New York Jets signed 15 undrafted free agents.

Former Florida Gators do it all man, Ja’Markis Weston, was an under-the-radar signing. ESPN’s Rich Cimini called him a “hidden gem” in a column posted on Sunday, May 25.

“When it comes to undrafted free agents, the amount of a player’s guarantee often indicates how much demand he generated after the draft. Some perspective: Not many players receive more than $200,000,” Cimini explained.

The Jets handed out three such undrafted free agent contracts that featured a $200,000+ guarantee.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Weston was one of those players with a $200,000 guarantee.

Former Florida DE/gunner Ja’Markis Weston is signing with the #Jets on a deal that includes $200,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2025

“The Jets have a pretty good track record with undrafted free agents, typically keeping two or three on the final roster. With a new coaching staff, that number could rise this year,” Cimini said.

Versatility Is the Biggest Feather in Weston’s Cap

It might be easier to list the things Weston can’t do versus what he can.

“It was curious when it was reported that Weston garnered a $200,000 guarantee as a Jets signing, but he’s an intriguing player if you dig deeper. Weston spent six years at Florida, first at wide receiver before he transitioned to safety, linebacker, and then edge rusher. He didn’t play much on defense — in 2024, he had nine tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in nine games,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

The more you can do, the more attractive you are to an NFL team. That is the case regardless of how you enter the league, but that is especially true for undrafted free agents.

In addition to being a player with experience on both sides of the ball, Weston cut his teeth on special teams.

“He played 219 special-teams snaps in 2024, and clearly, [Aaron] Glenn and [Chris] Banjo feel he has significant potential as a contributor on special teams if he garnered that level of guarantee,” Rosenblatt added.

Weston Is Overflowing With Traits

The former Gators player is listed at 6-foot-2 and tipped the scales at 235 pounds on the Jets’ official roster sheet.

Nick de la Torre of Florida Victorious described Weston as a “workout warrior.” Torre revealed on social media that Weston can bench press 525 pounds, can squat 605 pounds, and can power clean 315 pounds.

In addition to his strength, Torre revealed that Weston blazed a 4.44 40-yard dash over the summer.

Ja’Markis Weston started his career at WR, has played linebacker, safety and is now at EDGE, also gunner on special teams. Workout warrior. Bench: 525

Squat: 605

Power clean: 315 He also ran a 4.44 40 this summer pic.twitter.com/o0MFs3h84U — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) August 7, 2024

“First of all, Ja’Markis has been very selfless,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said via On3. “Goes from receiver to the secondary to linebacker/edge. He’s always been a very good special-teams player. That’s his ticket, right? He’s got to be a four-core teamer, and then, okay, can he play DPR (defensive pass rush), can he be a SAM (line)backer, can he play stack backer?

“So, he’s definitely going to get his foot in the door because of all the production on special teams. But in general, I can’t say enough good things about the guy as a teammate. He’s well respected around the building and certainly around the players,” Napier added.

Rosenblatt gave Weston the fifth-best odds of any UDFA to make the Jets’ 53-man roster this offseason.