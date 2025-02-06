$12.5 Million QB Listed as a Top Free Agency Option for Jets: Analyst

There is a world where Aaron Rodgers is not the starting quarterback for the New York Jets in 2025.

If that transpires, the team will need to add another arm to the bullpen.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network believes veteran quarterback Jameis Winston would fit the bill for the Jets in 2025.

“Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the New York Jets. Glenn’s highest priority will be to improve what was a toxic culture this season. That probably begins with moving on from controversial quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Rodgers gamble failed miserably on East Rutherford and it’s now time for a reset,” Melo explained.

“The Jets must focus on rebuilding from within throughout Glenn’s first campaign. New general manager Darren Mougey is aligned with Glenn, who spent a season with Winston in New Orleans (2020). Together, they probably won’t want to make any rash decisions at quarterback this offseason that carry a multi-year impact. The Jets need to do some soul-searching, and Winston would be an ideal candidate to simply get them through a recharging 2025 season.”

Pro Football Focus projects Winston to sign a two-year deal for $12.5 million with $7 million guaranteed in free agency this offseason. That $6.25 million annual salary would rank No. 27 among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

A Very Different Potential Jets QB Room in 2025

Rodgers is a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. When he is on your roster he carries with him some gravitas and expectations.

If the Jets pivot away from that, the other options at the QB position aren’t great this offseason.

Winston, 31, would join a quarterback room with fellow veteran Tyrod Taylor and unproven youngster Jordan Travis.

The former Florida State product is a living breathing roller coaster ride on the football field.

“Winston injected some life into the league’s worst offense, previously led by one of the league’s worst quarterbacks, in a backup role for the Browns, leading to a breakout season for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired in the offseason from the Denver Broncos and extended to a deal that now looks like a major bargain. This alone was a welcome development and important to learn going forward, as Cleveland traded away Amari Cooper at the deadline. As for Winston, he is who we thought he was: a true gunslinger who is just as likely to keep his team in a game as take them out of it,” PFF explained.

Last season with the Browns, Winston enjoyed some incredible highs with 13 touchdown passes in spot duty, but he also suffered some incredible lows tossing 12 interceptions.

That is exactly what Winston has proven to be throughout his 10-year journey in the NFL. During that run, Winston has thrown for 24,225 passing yards, 154 touchdown passes, and 111 interceptions.

Winston is a gunslinger through and through. If you’re on the Winston train you’re going to score some touchdowns, have some fun, but you should hold on for dear life.

Rodgers Jets Update

Rodgers was interviewed while golfing at the WM Phoenix Open this week.

He confirmed to reporter Kira Dixon that he and the Jets have already spoken.

“We will figure things out when we figure things out,” Rodgers added.

Well that’s a very interesting Aaron Rodgers #Jets update… Rodgers told @KiraDixon at the @WMPhoenixOpen that he has already talked with the Jets 👀, ‘we will figure things out when we figure things out.’ 🎥 @GCGolfToday #JetUp pic.twitter.com/7uRt08RYPN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 5, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js