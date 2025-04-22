Trade Pitch Sees Jets Land Electric Home Run WR for Justin Fields

NFL Insider Albert Breer said on Monday, April 21, that some people in NFL circles believe Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams “could be traded.”

If that is true, the New York Jets should be all over this. The green and white should call Detroit and offer the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft for Williams.

Breer explained that the reason some people in the league believe Williams could be traded is due to his contract situation. Williams has one year left on his $17.4 million rookie deal. There is a looming decision on the fifth-year option on Williams’ contract that must be made by May 1.

According to Over The Cap, Williams’ fifth-year option for the 2026 season is projected to be $15.49 million fully guaranteed.

The Jets Are Missing a Piece on Offense That Williams Could Fill

At the 2025 NFL combine, head coach Aaron Glenn talked about how the element of speed can change an offense.

“There were a number of guys that we actually scouted to play certain roles when it comes to that. Obviously Jamo at the receiver position because he was able to clear everything out,” Glenn said. “That was a huge help … I think speed puts fear in a defense, especially at the certain positions. It allows everybody else underneath to work and to be able to make plays.”

Sweet lord… 'I think speed puts fear in a defense,' #Jets HC Aaron Glenn told @EGreenbergJets & @eallenjets. AG talked about his scouting background & how they looked for certain speed fits on the #Lions. I wonder which speedster AG is hunting in the 2025 #NFLDraft… 🤔 🎥…

If Glenn is looking for someone like Williams with that elite speed, why not just go get Jamo himself?

Williams has never run a 40-yard dash, but he has previously claimed that he can run a 4.1. Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL combine with a 4.21.

“Linear route-runner with electric long speed to impact a game as a home-run hitter or decoy drawing defenders away from other elements of the offense. He has all the juice to find consistent separation on vertical, over and post/corner routes and could see monstrous production if paired with a high-end talent at quarterback,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Sometimes You Have to Risk It to Get the Biscuit

Williams, 24, has been in the NFL for three seasons. He has appeared in 32 games and has made 21 starts. During that run, he caught 83 receptions for 1,396 receiving yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.

The Jets lack explosive playmakers on offense. During the 2021 college football season, Williams “posted [a] FBS-best 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards,” Zierlein said.

Williams is coming off the best season of his career. He set new career highs in catches (58), receiving yards (1,001), touchdowns (eight total), and average yards per catch (17.3).

He is only 24 years of age, and his best football is clearly ahead of him. The danger with Williams is his propensity for getting suspended. During his very brief tenure at the NFL level, he has already been suspended twice.

In 2023, he was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy and missed six games. In 2024, Williams was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.

The good news for the Jets is that they would know what they are getting. Glenn was with the Lions when they drafted Williams and had been with him for his entire career until taking the Jets head coaching job this offseason.