$4 Million Jets ‘Star’ Pops in Preseason, Could Steal Roster Spot

The New York Jets might have another breakout “star” on the defensive side of the ball.
Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor called second-year defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse “a clear #1 star” coming off of the preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders.
JBC was the highest-graded Jets player coming off the game with an 87.9 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus.
Connor Hughes of SNY said he believes JBC is, “starting to earn himself a roster spot when he wasn’t necessarily a roster lock to begin this summer.”
Bernard-Converse Got Punched in the Mouth and Got Back up for the Jets
Bernard-Converse, 24, was on the business end of a SportsCenter top-10 play right at the beginning of the Jets versus Commanders game.
Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was facing a third and six at the 14:28 mark of the first quarter. In an empty shotgun set, Daniels uncorked a long ball to wide receiver Dyami Brown for the massive conversion.
The 42-yarder was the first completion of the day for Daniels and JBC was the Jets defender in coverage.
After getting punched in the mouth, Bernard-Converse locked in and delivered for the rest of the game. He was targeted six times in coverage and the only catch he gave up was the 42-yarder, per PFF via Jack Stollow.
Film analyst Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor said on social media that it is, “Hard to blame JBC for the one deep reception he gave up. Excellent coverage, sometimes the perfect throws beats great coverage.”
Head coach Robert Saleh highlighted Bernard-Converse in his post-game presser for his resilience and ability to bounce back.
“JBC, that might be the coolest one from a defensive perspective because he did get hit on that go-ball. It’s very easy to tank and get in your own head and play scared. [After that play] he still played chest-to-chest, he still played tight coverage, he was still playing his press technique, and made a lot of plays on the ball. I don’t think he gave up another one if I’m not mistaken but really proud of JBC and the way that he bounced back after that go-ball,” Saleh explained to the media on Saturday, August 10.
JBC Has Been Making Plays All Offseason Long
This wasn’t the first time that Bernard-Converse has made plays this spring and summer.
“A lot of people are sleeping on him,” rookie cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers said of Bernard-Converse via Dennis Waszak of the AP. “He’s going to have a pretty big year. … JBC is that dude, like, for real.”
The green and white decided this offseason to convert JBC from a safety into a corner. Back during his time in college, JBC played both safety and corner, per Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. This offseason they changed their mind and flipped him back to corner.
The former LSU product originally entered the NFL as the No. 204 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.
Bernard-Converse’s rookie campaign was marred by injuries. He still ended up appearing in eight games but didn’t make a start. JBC played in 1% of the defensive snaps and made a far bigger impact appearing in 45% of the special teams snaps.
JBC has three years left on his $4 million rookie contract.
At the beginning of camp, Bernard-Converse’s chances of cracking the 53-man roster seemed slim. However, after this breakout performance, the arrow is pointing in the right direction.
One game does not make a roster, but it’s a good start.
Comments
$4 Million Jets ‘Star’ Pops in Preseason, Could Steal Roster Spot