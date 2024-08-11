$4 Million Jets ‘Star’ Pops in Preseason, Could Steal Roster Spot

The New York Jets might have another breakout “star” on the defensive side of the ball.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor called second-year defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse “a clear #1 star” coming off of the preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders.

JBC was the highest-graded Jets player coming off the game with an 87.9 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded Jets in the preseason opener: 🥇 Jarrick Bernard-Converse – 87.9

🥈 Takk McKinley – 86.7

🥉 Adrian Martinez – 85.7

🏅 Brandon Smith – 84.2

🏅 Xavier Newman – 83.1 pic.twitter.com/HjPlU2AkSy — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) August 11, 2024

Connor Hughes of SNY said he believes JBC is, “starting to earn himself a roster spot when he wasn’t necessarily a roster lock to begin this summer.”

Bernard-Converse Got Punched in the Mouth and Got Back up for the Jets

Bernard-Converse, 24, was on the business end of a SportsCenter top-10 play right at the beginning of the Jets versus Commanders game.

Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was facing a third and six at the 14:28 mark of the first quarter. In an empty shotgun set, Daniels uncorked a long ball to wide receiver Dyami Brown for the massive conversion.

The 42-yarder was the first completion of the day for Daniels and JBC was the Jets defender in coverage.

It’s fitting that Jayden Daniels first preseason completion was on a deep ball and his first touchdown was on a QB run. He was the most explosive passer and runner in all of college football last year. THAT’S HOW YOU HEISMAN. 🎥 –@nfl pic.twitter.com/dvovVFoquU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 10, 2024

After getting punched in the mouth, Bernard-Converse locked in and delivered for the rest of the game. He was targeted six times in coverage and the only catch he gave up was the 42-yarder, per PFF via Jack Stollow.

according to @PFF’s initial evaluation, #Jets’ Jarrick Bernard-Converse was targeted six times in coverage vs WSH allowing just one catch (contested 42-yard catch by Dyami Brown) and tallying a PBU as well as a TFL JBC was stellar besides that deep ball. loved what i saw today pic.twitter.com/TcgKWy3jOy — Jack (@jackstollow) August 11, 2024

Film analyst Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor said on social media that it is, “Hard to blame JBC for the one deep reception he gave up. Excellent coverage, sometimes the perfect throws beats great coverage.”

Hard to blame JBC for the one deep reception he gave up. Excellent coverage, sometimes the perfect throws beats great coverage. pic.twitter.com/RVeg2ZVwBh — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) August 11, 2024

Head coach Robert Saleh highlighted Bernard-Converse in his post-game presser for his resilience and ability to bounce back.

“JBC, that might be the coolest one from a defensive perspective because he did get hit on that go-ball. It’s very easy to tank and get in your own head and play scared. [After that play] he still played chest-to-chest, he still played tight coverage, he was still playing his press technique, and made a lot of plays on the ball. I don’t think he gave up another one if I’m not mistaken but really proud of JBC and the way that he bounced back after that go-ball,” Saleh explained to the media on Saturday, August 10.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh told @eallenjets that Jarrick Bernard-Converse bouncing back after giving up the big play early in the game was super cool. ‘It’s very easy to tank & get in your own head & play scared’ but JBC didn’t, he kept being aggressive & making plays on the ball.… pic.twitter.com/XL9ZwPZHra — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 10, 2024

JBC Has Been Making Plays All Offseason Long

This wasn’t the first time that Bernard-Converse has made plays this spring and summer.

“A lot of people are sleeping on him,” rookie cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers said of Bernard-Converse via Dennis Waszak of the AP. “He’s going to have a pretty big year. … JBC is that dude, like, for real.”

The green and white decided this offseason to convert JBC from a safety into a corner. Back during his time in college, JBC played both safety and corner, per Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. This offseason they changed their mind and flipped him back to corner.

The former LSU product originally entered the NFL as the No. 204 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Bernard-Converse’s rookie campaign was marred by injuries. He still ended up appearing in eight games but didn’t make a start. JBC played in 1% of the defensive snaps and made a far bigger impact appearing in 45% of the special teams snaps.

JBC has three years left on his $4 million rookie contract.

At the beginning of camp, Bernard-Converse’s chances of cracking the 53-man roster seemed slim. However, after this breakout performance, the arrow is pointing in the right direction.

One game does not make a roster, but it’s a good start.