Jets Dump Fan-Favorite WR Less Than 24 Hours After Making Roster

The New York Jets decided to change course.

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee initially made the 53-man roster on Tuesday, August 27. However the green and white went in a different direction less than 24 hours later.

Gang Green confirmed the news in a press release posted to social media on Wednesday, August 28.

The Jets claimed former Chicago Bears tight end Brenden Bates off of waivers.

By doing that, Bates joined the Jets’ 53-man roster so the team had to make a corresponding move to open up a roster spot and Brownlee was the casualty.

We have claimed TE Brenden Bates and released WR Jason Brownlee. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2024

Gang Green Is Playing Roster Gymnastics Ahead of Week 1

Brownlee originally joined the Jets last offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss.

Despite humble beginnings, Brownlee was a star character in “Hard Knocks” and he ended up making the team’s 53-man roster in 2023.

The talented pass catcher has always shown flashes. Last year during training camp one of his highlight reel receptions went viral after Adam Schefter of ESPN posted it on social media.

Jets’ undrafted free-agent WR Jason Brownlee, who led Southern Miss in receiving the past three seasons, made another dazzling catch today, as he has done throughout camp. 📹 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/QeWwDWTtmK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2023

There were a few more of those this offseason as well, but there were far too many inconsistencies.

“He had an up-and-down summer, mixing in flashes of intriguing skills and athleticism with bouts of drops and invisibility. He played in 100 snaps in the preseason but still only managed five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. It’s unclear what his role will be, but the Jets still clearly value his potential,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote earlier in the day on Wednesday, August 28.

After the Brownlee news went public, Rosenblatt responded by saying, “Wouldn’t be shocked if Jason Brownlee was claimed by another team.”

Wouldn’t be shocked if Jason Brownlee was claimed by another team. https://t.co/GbdqJjgu6v — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 28, 2024

Brownlee, 25, will now be subject to the waiver wire system. The other 31 teams in the NFL will have a chance to claim him. If they do, he will be added to that team’s 53-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Brownlee will then be free to evaluate his options.

One of those choices will likely be returning to the green and white on their practice squad. It’ll be up to Brownlee if he wants to return or choose to go somewhere else to start fresh.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.