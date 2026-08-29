Jets Pushed to Cut Ex-All-Pro After Bad Giants Game: ‘Move On’

It might be time for the New York Jets to rip off the Band-Aid.

This week, Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said placekicker Jason Sanders won the job. However, upon further review, the Jets might want to call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

Sanders missed an extra point and was well short on a 54-yard field goal attempt in the 23-6 preseason finale loss to the New York Giants.

“Jason Sanders just kicked a 54-yard field goal that died like five yards before reaching the field goal posts. He’s toast. Move on,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted.

“Jason Sanders well short on a 54-yard FG attempt. No wind. Ideal conditions. Can’t kick in the NFL if you can’t reach from 54,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini bluntly stated.

“Yeah man Jason Sanders didn’t even have the leg for 54 yards, missed an XP, and booted an errant touchback. Very clear the Week 1 kicker is not on the Jets roster. Lot of work for Mougey to do this weekend. Some pressing needs to address,” The Jet Press posted on X.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said, “Jason Sanders misses the extra point. He can’t be the Week 1 kicker. Mougey needs to find someone.”

A few hours later, Costello added, “I repeat. The Jets cannot go into the season with Sanders as their kicker.”

Alarming Signs

Sanders, 30, has had a really nice career in the NFL. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020 when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins.

He has a career field goal conversion rate of 84.6%, but he missed all of last season due to a hip injury. The Dolphins moved on in the offseason. Sanders joined the Giants during the summer, but they moved on too, and that is how he ended up with the Jets.

“The Giants cut Jason Sanders because they didn’t think his leg was strong enough anymore. He was so shaky that they were compelled to make Dominic Zvada a priority undrafted signing. If Sanders had been better before the draft, the Giants may not have made Zvada as much of a priority. Looks like that turned out well for the Giants,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic said.

Bluntly, Sanders might just not have it anymore.

Options Are Limited

Rubber is meeting the road. The next time the Jets step back out on the football field, it counts.

Time is of the essence for the green and white. If they’re going to move on from Sanders, they better find a replacement as soon as possible.

One idea? The trade market.

“After watching Jason Sanders last night, I wonder if Joe Schoen calls up the Jets and offers Ben Sauls in a trade? Saul’s has kicked in the meadowlands and also kicked in Pittsburgh with success. Might be worth a 7th rounder to the Jets if they’re looking to upgrade over Sanders,” beat writer Patricia Traina suggested.

At this point, nothing can be ruled out. General manager Darren Mougey must scour the waiver wire and evaluate potential trade options.