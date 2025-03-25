Jets Predicted to Pull off Jaw-Dropping QB Addition

The New York Jets have a chance to stun the NFL world during the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL Media’s Chad Reuter predicted that the green and white would do exactly that in the first round by selecting Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 7 overall pick.

“Justin Fields could join Sam Bradford (Philadelphia, 2016), Mike Glennon (Chicago, 2017), Andy Dalton (Chicago, 2021), Mitch Trubisky (Pittsburgh, 2022) and Kirk Cousins (Atlanta, 2024) as veteran quarterbacks signed to be QB1 until the team selected a passer in the first round. (All but Trubisky were overshadowed by top-11 picks.) In this simulation, the Jets appreciate Dart’s physical traits and work ethic, hoping that he or Fields will step up in a leadership role during 2025 and end the league’s longest playoff drought,” Reuter wrote.

There Appears to Be Legitimate Buzz Between Dart and Jets Ahead of Draft

In Todd McShay’s 2.0 mock draft for The Ringer, he predicted that Dart would go at pick No. 19 overall after a trade between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, on social media, he provided an extra piece of information to stew on.

“I think it’s worth mentioning that QB Jaxson Dart could’ve gone higher than the pick 19 trade I propose here. The Jets at pick No. 7 should not be ignored. Just don’t be surprised if that builds some steam in the coming weeks…,” McShay said.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”, McShay once again brought up this information of his own accord at the beginning of the interview.

“I think a couple of teams in the top-10 at least temporarily solved their quarterback situation for next year. It doesn’t mean that when you bring in Justin Fields, that prevents you from drafting Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback at No. 7 if you’re the Jets. That is something I think we should probably start paying a little bit of attention to,” McShay told Rich Eisen.

This Is a Perfect Mock Draft Outside of What You Think About the QB Selection

Reuter put out a four-round mock and it had some sterling results for the Jets.

In the second round at pick No. 42, the Jets landed perhaps the steal of the entire draft with Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. There have been mock drafts where the Jets have selected him in the first round.

In the third round at pick No. 73, the Jets landed TCU wide receiver Jack Bech. “A big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Finally, in the fourth round, the Jets filled the void at right tackle with the selection of Ozzy Trapilo with the No. 110 overall pick out of Boston College.

This mock hit all the right notes for the Jets. Gang Green has major voids on the interior defensive line, at wide receiver, and at the right tackle spot. All of these players could make immediate impacts as starters in 2025.

The pick that is up for the most debate in this mock is the selection of Dart as the team’s quarterback in the first round. It’s a polarizing pick that you either love or hate.