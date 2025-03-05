NFL Exec Predicts Jets to Make ‘Desperate’ QB Move With First Round Pick

The New York Jets need a quarterback of the present and future this offseason.

One anonymous NFL exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic what “desperate” move he predicts the Jets will make to land one.

The green and white will use the No. 7 overall pick on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“They gotta get a quarterback, and this might be where Jaxson Dart goes,” the exec projecting Dart to the Jets told Sando. “They are sitting there with Tyrod Taylor as their starter right now.”

Five anonymous NFL execs submitted a top-10 mock to Sando. For an article in The Athletic, he “singled out one of their ballots as a launching point for discussion and debate.”

The Latest QB Draft Buzz With the Jets

In this mock draft scenario, two quarterbacks were already off the board before the Jets were on the clock.

Cam Ward out of Miami went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado went No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Longtime former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said emphatically on ESPN’s SportsCenter that Dart was “clearly” the best QB on the field at the NFL Combine.

“In my mind, he is the No. 3 quarterback in this year’s class,” Tannenbaum said. “Right now Jaxson Dart is clearly No. 3 [and] is going to go in the first round.”

Sando revealed that “not everyone” agrees with Tannenbaum’s stance that Dart is the third best QB in this draft. However all of the league execs agreed that the Jets “appear desperate” at the QB position heading into free agency.

“I think it’s going to be a quarterback, but we don’t know which one,” another exec told Sando.

Another QB Name to Watch for the Jets in the 2025 NFL Draft

Dart has received plenty of buzz during this pre-draft process. Someone who hasn’t is Tyler Shough out of Louisville.

Sando said he is a “name to keep in mind” for the Jets.

“Todd McShay, the former longtime ESPN draft analyst now with The Ringer, predicted Shough would be drafted ahead of Sanders,” Sando said. “Because Shough has had only one especially strong season, his stock could appear to rise late as teams work through his 2024 tape. His age (25) and injury history have worked against him so far, but some execs see him as a first-round talent with a shot at cracking the top 10.”

Shough spent seven years in college. The first three years of his career were spent at Oregon. The next three were spent at Texas Tech. He finally wrapped up his college career this past season at Louisville.

During that incredibly long run, Shough only completed a full college football season once due to a variety of injury issues. In addition to the durability concerns, Shough is going to turn 26 years of age in September of his rookie season in the NFL.

For all of those reasons, Shough is a polarizing prospect in April’s draft and a risky one to bet on.

Former NFL general manager Mike Mayock told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he only sees three quarterbacks going in the first round [Ward, Sanders, and Dart], “I don’t see a fourth yet.”