Hi, Subscriber

NFL Exec Predicts Jets to Make ‘Desperate’ QB Move With First Round Pick

  • 16 Shares
  • Updated
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Getty
Former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart slinging the rock at the 2025 NFL Combine.

The New York Jets need a quarterback of the present and future this offseason.

One anonymous NFL exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic what “desperate” move he predicts the Jets will make to land one.

The green and white will use the No. 7 overall pick on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“They gotta get a quarterback, and this might be where Jaxson Dart goes,” the exec projecting Dart to the Jets told Sando. “They are sitting there with Tyrod Taylor as their starter right now.”

Five anonymous NFL execs submitted a top-10 mock to Sando. For an article in The Athletic, he “singled out one of their ballots as a launching point for discussion and debate.”

The Latest QB Draft Buzz With the Jets

In this mock draft scenario, two quarterbacks were already off the board before the Jets were on the clock.

Cam Ward out of Miami went No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado went No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Longtime former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said emphatically on ESPN’s SportsCenter that Dart was “clearly” the best QB on the field at the NFL Combine.

“In my mind, he is the No. 3 quarterback in this year’s class,” Tannenbaum said. “Right now Jaxson Dart is clearly No. 3 [and] is going to go in the first round.”

Sando revealed that “not everyone” agrees with Tannenbaum’s stance that Dart is the third best QB in this draft. However all of the league execs agreed that the Jets “appear desperate” at the QB position heading into free agency.

“I think it’s going to be a quarterback, but we don’t know which one,” another exec told Sando.

Another QB Name to Watch for the Jets in the 2025 NFL Draft

Dart has received plenty of buzz during this pre-draft process. Someone who hasn’t is Tyler Shough out of Louisville.

Sando said he is a “name to keep in mind” for the Jets.

“Todd McShay, the former longtime ESPN draft analyst now with The Ringer, predicted Shough would be drafted ahead of Sanders,” Sando said. “Because Shough has had only one especially strong season, his stock could appear to rise late as teams work through his 2024 tape. His age (25) and injury history have worked against him so far, but some execs see him as a first-round talent with a shot at cracking the top 10.”

Shough spent seven years in college. The first three years of his career were spent at Oregon. The next three were spent at Texas Tech. He finally wrapped up his college career this past season at Louisville.

During that incredibly long run, Shough only completed a full college football season once due to a variety of injury issues. In addition to the durability concerns, Shough is going to turn 26 years of age in September of his rookie season in the NFL.

For all of those reasons, Shough is a polarizing prospect in April’s draft and a risky one to bet on.

Former NFL general manager Mike Mayock told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he only sees three quarterbacks going in the first round [Ward, Sanders, and Dart], “I don’t see a fourth yet.”

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

NFL Exec Predicts Jets to Make ‘Desperate’ QB Move With First Round Pick

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x