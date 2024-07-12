Jets Rookie Strongly Responds to Critics With 4-Word Response

The New York Jets are arguably the most polarizing team in the NFL.

Some people love them, a lot of people hate them, and there have been plenty of critics this offseason poking holes in fan’s optimism for a Gang Green turnaround.

Jets rookie Jaylen Key responded very directly to those haters, “We’ll shut some mouths” he told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Key Has a Chance to Do More Than Shut Mouths in 2024

The time for talk will soon be over. Rookies report July 18. Veterans report July 23. The first practice for the Jets in training camp is on July 24.

Key was the No. 257 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant.

“At any one time, just over 16,000 are draft eligible, which is only 1.6% of that college player pool. And then only 259 players will be drafted. That is a minuscule 0.016% of the draft-eligible NCAA pool,” according to Jeffrey May.

Key officially became a part of that group and his next task is making the Jets’ 53-man roster.

The former UAB and Alabama product could’ve been drafted anywhere, but he ended up with the Jets.

He played five college football seasons, most of which for UAB and then his final season with the Crimson Tide. During that period, Key appeared in 56 games, had four interceptions, and finished with 138 total tackles.

Typically a seventh-round draft choice wouldn’t have great odds of making a 53-man roster. The player is starting behind the eight ball because of draft positions and opportunity.

However, he has multiple things going for him.

The Jets have a big need at the safety spot both for starters and for depth.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has been going through his top 10 position rankings that were voted on by scouts, coaches, and league execs. On Thursday, July 11 he revealed the top 10 safeties, seven honorable mentions, and eight other players that received votes. In total, that is 25 players who were name-dropped, and not a single one plays for the Jets.

Key has an opportunity to not only make the final roster but even get some serious playing time opportunities on the defensive side of the ball.

The Urge to Smash the Big Red Button in the Middle of the Room

Currently speaking, New York’s safety room is just fine, not spectacular, but fine. Improvements could be made if the right opportunity presented itself.

Speaking of, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” that free agent standout Justin Simmons’ “time is coming” in terms of him landing on a team.

There has been no indication that the Jets would be in the sweepstakes for Simmons, but the fit is obvious. He is a superstar player who would take this Gang Green defense to another level entirely.

To be in this conversation, the Jets would likely have to get creative from a cap perspective. One of the reasons Simmons is still a free agent, according to Rapoport, is a combination of money and the right fit.