Insider Provides Eyebrow Raising Jeff Ulbrich – Jets Coaching Update

The New York Jets are considering many different options to fill their vacant head coach and general manager opening.

That apparently includes the guy who held the role for most of the 2024 season.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano admitted that the Jets have cast a “wide net” and that includes interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

“Ulbrich [has] fans in the building and shouldn’t be completely ruled out, but I think [he is a] long shot at this point,” Graziano said.

Keeping Ulbrich Would be a Massive Mistake For The Jets

Before the 2024 season, Ulbrich appeared to be a guy on the precipice of getting head coaching interviews for what he had accomplished with the Jets on defense.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic did a full column about it in February around the Senior Bowl.

However when Ulbrich was called upon after Robert Saleh was fired – he screwed the pooch. Ulbrich got to serve as the interim head coach for 12 of the 17 games this past season. He finished with a 3-9 record.

“The Jets lost a franchise-record six games after leading in the fourth quarter, committed a league-high 137 accepted penalties, eclipsed the 30-point mark only twice, and lost six games in which they were favored — the true definition of underachieving. Only the 49ers (seven) lost more as a favorite,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

They lost a lot of games, blew plenty of leaves, were incredibly undisciplined, players weren’t held accountable, and Ulbrich proved that he clearly wasn’t ready for the big chair.

The calling card for Ulbrich and why there were whispers about him being a potential future head coach before the season was his prowess on the defensive side of the ball. However after Saleh was fired and Ulbrich took over the full operation – the defense imploded.

Time For The Jets to Start Fresh

The other name Graziano said don’t completely rule out is former Jets coach, Rex Ryan. Graziano said similar things regarding Ulbrich about Ryan having friends and support in the Jets building.

Both of these men should be put in the same category – fat chance.

Ryan is an ex-girlfriend where things ended horribly but when you reminisce about the relationship you think about all the good times and none of the bad.

Instead of looking backward, it’s time for the Jets to look forward. You don’t have to cry Ulbrich a river, he gets paid millions of dollars and is going to have some sort of a defensive coaching job in the NFL in 2025.

Ryan has a cushy job at ESPN and is going to be just fine when the Jets pass him over.

Newness doesn’t guarantee success but it guarantees different and that’s what the Jets should strive for in 2025 and beyond.