Dream Jeremiah Smith NFL Draft Scenario Revealed for Jets

The 2027 NFL Draft is still many months away, but it hasn’t stopped New York Jets fans from thinking about the possibilities.

ESPN New York’s Jake Asman revealed what the “dream scenario” looks like for the Jets if everything plays out right.

“The dream scenario, I think, is what Houston did several years ago, where they came away with Will Anderson Jr [and] C.J. Stroud. They took Stroud, and then they traded back up because they had extra picks from the Deshaun Watson deal, if you recall. Then they moved all the way back up and took Will Anderson. Darren Mougey has shown the ability to trade. You’ve got three ones. If it works out a certain way, maybe you get the quarterback, and then you could also get the wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as well,” Asman explained on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“That would be quite a coup, but the Jets have the ammunition to be creative like that and do stuff like that,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini responded.

Cimini also said Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith is a “phenomenal prospect. I was talking to a scout last week, and the scout told me that he’s the best prospect that he has ever scouted going back in like the last 20 years.”

This Plan Is so Crazy That It Just Might Work

The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic said there’s a chance that not a single quarterback gets taken in the top-10 picks. That would allow the Jets to go get Smith and then trade back up for the quarterback they desire.

“History says that a quarterback will be selected in the top 10 — over the past 25 years, the first quarterback has only come off the board outside of the top 10 twice (2013 and 2022). Depending on who declares, though, it could happen this year,” Brugler wrote.

“Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and USC’s Jayden Maiava are out of eligibility, but the rest of the top names all could return to school. And in today’s NIL world, several likely will. Of course, others might look at Dante Moore’s injury situation and opt to strike while the iron is hot,” Brugler said.

“Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker is my QB1 at the midseason mark, but he lacks experience and will have lucrative options in college. Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Miami’s Darian Mensah don’t have top-tier physical tools, but they see the field well and deliver with accuracy. Though both are considered likely first-rounders, they might not be top-10 locks, which could factor into their decisions,” Brugler added.

Quarterbacks Always Go Higher Than You Think

Quarterbacks are a premium. Historically speaking, they always go higher than you think in the NFL Draft. If the Jets fall in love with one of these prospects, they can’t get too cute.

This dream scenario sounds great on paper. You land your quarterback and get the best player in the draft in Smith. However, you don’t want to mess around and miss out on your top quarterback choice because you’re being too greedy. Quarterback is the most important piece of the puzzle.